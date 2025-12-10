What Christmas movie you are based on your degree

Have you ever sat up at night wondering if there’s more excitement to your course that you don’t know about? Well here it is…

Are you counting down the days to Christmas and trying to ignore your multiple university deadlines? Christmas is just a few weeks away so what better time than now to figure out what Christmas film you are based on your university degree!

Journalism: I Believe in Santa

Like Lisa, journalism students may have deadlines looming over them during the Christmas season. This 2022 holiday film explores the life of main character Lisa, who hates Christmas and has been assigned to write an article on the joys of Christmas. As the film progresses, Lisa meets Tom who loves Christmas and even believes in Santa. Tom helps Lisa to find her Christmas spirit again and she ends up writing one of the best articles she has ever written. Journalists will be able to relate to this story as it establishes you have to be interested and become fully immersed by a story to make it valuable.

Law: Miracle on 34th Street

The classic Christmas film Miracle on 34th street focuses on a cute old man called Kris Kringle who works as Santa in a department store. In this film, the old man claims he is the real Santa, leading to a courtroom debate to establish his true identity. This is a fitting film for any law students as they would be used to a courtroom setting, and could set up their arguments proving whether Kris Kringle is or isn’t the real santa.

Engineering: Home Alone

In Home Alone, Kevin McCallister is left home alone as his family accidentally leaves him behind when catching a flight to Paris for Christmas. Therefore, leaving Kevin to defend himself and his family home against two burglars. I believe that engineers would take on this role perfectly as they could use their problem solving and building skills to set traps to capture the burglars just like Kevin did.

Psychology: Elf

Psychology students may take a liking to the film Elf, as the main character Buddy the Elf acts almost like a case study. Buddy is a human who believes he is an elf due to being raised by elves and completely absorbed in their culture. The film follows Buddy’s life as he adapts to the human world and discovers his true identity, touching on themes of socialisation and identity development that psychology students will find interesting.

Business: Home Alone 2

Kevin’s resourceful and entrepreneurial mind is similar to that of a business student, and this is what allows him to survive alone in New York. In this film, Kevin gets separated from his family in the airport and mistakenly boards the wrong plane, which is headed to New York. When he arrives, Kevin uses his quick thinking to get himself a room at The Plaza Hotel, showing off his business-minded skills.

