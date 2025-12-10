How to decorate your uni home for Christmas on a budget

5 seconds ago

It’s officially December, which means it’s time to make your student house feel a little less grey and a lot more festive. Even if you’re on a tight budget (because, student life), there are plenty of easy ways to bring some Christmas cheer into your uni home. From cosy touches to cheap DIY decor, here’s how to get your place looking festive without spending a fortune.

Wreath making

Wreath making is a great activity to take part in to create a lovely Christmas decoration or a gift. The best part of this activity is that you can make it personalised to yourself or the person you are giving it to. This is a good way to give yourself a break from university work and deadlines.

Fairy lights and tinsel

Hang fairy lights and tinsel around door frames, windows and mirrors in your flat to make it more cosy and colourful. This is a cheap way to make your flat feel more festive in these winter months – there’s no such thing as over the top when it comes to Christmas! Choose a colour theme or go crazy and turn your home into Santa’s grotto.

Snowmen pom poms

All that you need for this craft is a ball of white wool, a black pen, some orange card and glue. First, you need to make one larger pom pom and one smaller pom pom and tie them together to create the shape of a snowman. After this, get creative and decorate your snowman however you want to- this could include adding a scarf and some twigs for arms.

Snowflake decorations

Another easy and cheap craft you can take part in is making paper snowflake decorations to place around your home. Start with a square piece of paper and fold it into a triangle and then into a smaller triangle. Cut shapes around the edge of the paper, and when you open it up you will have created a snowflake decoration. You can make different sized snowflakes and place them around your home to give a Christmas feel.

Christmas tree

If you don’t mind spending a bit more money, you could invest in a Christmas tree to really liven up your home. Decorating the tree with your housemates could be a fun activity to help everyone get into the Christmas mood, and you could even take part in secret Santa and place all your presents under the tree.