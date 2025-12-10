This theory finally explains what *that* Mindy and Alfie moment in Emily in Paris is really about

6 seconds ago

Emily in Paris viewers have been spiralling ever since Netflix dropped the new season five photos and that very confusing trailer moment of Mindy basically posing like she’s on a date with Alfie. Now, there’s a very good theory about what their storyline might actually be about.

The show has not suddenly turned Mindy into Emily 2.0, and the real explanation is actually hidden in plain sight. And no, it’s not a secret romance, sabotage, betrayal or whatever chaos everyone thought it was. It’s way more logical than that.

The shot that broke the internet

When Netflix released new stills, people immediately clocked the photo: Mindy in a full “Demi Lovato music-video pose” with Alfie, looking extremely cosy… a little too cosy.

The entire internet wondered why on earth Mindy, who is literally Emily’s Paris ride-or-die, would suddenly be wrapped up with Emily’s ex. It did not make sense at all.

But in an interview with US Weekly, Ashley Park, who plays Mindy, spoke about that exact moment and said, “There’s a lot of context that will be provided once season five airs.”

After Ashley hinted that viewers were missing the bigger picture, it becomes a bit clear that this probably isn’t a romance storyline at all. Speaking about filming season five, she even said she felt like she was shooting “eight different genres of TV at once” and never knew what to expect. This lines up perfectly with the idea that this scene is something more chaotic than a simple love triangle.

And that’s where the leading theory comes in.

This theory explains what the Mindy and Alfie storyline might actually be about

View this post on Instagram

The most convincing explanation is that the entire moment is a work thing, not a relationship thing. It might be a perfume campaign.

One person on TikTok explained it, “So here’s my official theory. Alfie, who, need I remind you, works for Maison Lavaux, somehow gets pulled into doing a perfume campaign. Meanwhile, Mindy has returned to Paris as a full-blown star, and they use her as an influencer or celebrity.”

The season looks heavily themed around fashion, branding and celebrity partnerships. And Mindy and Alfie being in a posed shot together makes way more sense if the cameras were rolling.

So, according to the theory, what we’re actually seeing is a Maison Lavaux perfume campaign where Alfie gets pulled in for some kind of branding moment. And Mindy is used as the celebrity face. It’s giving influencer-meets-corporate panic energy.

It explains the “date night” vibe, the dramatic poses, and why neither character looks remotely guilty, because they’re literally just working.

If this theory is right, and it looks like it is, then that viral photo isn’t a love triangle at all. It’s just a marketing shoot that spirals into classic Parisian chaos.

And quite frankly, thank God.

