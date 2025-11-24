The Tab

How to host the perfect student Christmas with friends this semester

It’s time to dig out those Christmas decorations

Lucy Oliver | News

As winter approaches, it is the perfect time to get all of your friends together and enjoy an evening of Christmas films, treats, roast dinners and more. If you need a hand with activities you can take part in, here’s your guide.

Bake something

If you want to bring out your inner Mary Berry, you could take part in some Christmas bakes. This could include making cookies, mince pies, Christmas cake, or you could make some savoury treats such as pigs in blankets sausage rolls or yorkshire pudding wraps.

Visit the Christmas markets

Wrap up warm and visit the Christmas markets in the city centre or hop on the train and explore the Christmas markets in other areas. This day out is great if you are looking to treat yourself to some festive snacks or treat others to presents over the Christmas period.

Buy matching Christmas pyjamas

It’s time to take part in some retail therapy as you search for the perfect pyjamas. Get comfy in some matching Christmas pyjamas and fluffy socks! This is definitely the best attire for a movie night on the sofa with your friends. 

Decorate your home

Whether this includes putting up a Christmas tree, making a wreath or just investing in some fairy lights, decorations will help to give your home a cosy feel and get you into the festive spirit. Be sure to complete these activities whilst listening to Christmas music – it’s never too early!

Games evening

Friends Christmas is a great excuse to have some fun, and this could include playing board games such as Monopoly and Cluedo. As well as this, you could also set up a Christmas quiz and nominate someone to host, to see who is best prepared for the holiday season.

Watch a film

Finally, finish the evening by putting on your favourite Christmas film and relaxing on the sofa with some festive winter snacks (including the cookies you made earlier). Don’t forget to treat yourself by having a hot chocolate topped with whipped cream, marshmallows and any extra toppings of your choice. 

Have a merry friendmas!

20-year-old uni student bullied for sexuality becomes first openly gay Miss England winner

Lucy McLaughlin

‘I feel so powerful and proud of myself – my coming out story wasn’t the easiest’

I’m A Celeb’s Ant and Dec have finally addressed their longstanding beef with Kelly Brook

Hebe Hancock

It’s about time

It’s almost that time again, so when exactly is Spotify Wrapped 2025 coming?

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so soon!

Bristol health scientist awarded prestigious Medical Research Council Millennium Medal

Chrissy Flannery

Professor Davey Smith’s contributions to medical research have marked him as among the most highly recognised scientists worldwide.

Why we’ll never know what Glinda whispers to Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, and don’t need to

Ellissa Bain

The ending is actually very clever

Wicked For Good bad reviews flaw

The bad reviews of Wicked: For Good proves why the film made one fatal mistake

Harrison Brocklehurst

Hopefully Hollywood will stop doing this now – it never ends well

chrishell stause jason oppenheim selling sunset netflix

Jason Oppenheim *finally* addresses Chrishell Stause’s dramatic exit from Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

Apparently she still works there?!

There have been two horrific new updates in the Celeste Rivas case, involving singer D4vd

Hebe Hancock

The details are so shocking

University of Manchester students vote to sever ties with Tel Aviv University

Caitlyn Wright

Students voted by a 94 per cent majority for the university to sever this institutional partnership

Dear finalists, here are the canon events that you will experience this year

Josephine White

All the scary things that first and second years can look forward to

