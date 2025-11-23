Durham commemorates its queer history: The story of the first gay councillor, Sam Green

10 hours ago

On 16th November, I attended the unveiling of a Blue Plaque for Sam Green. Green made history in 1972 as the first openly gay politician elected to serve on Durham City Council. I attended in my role as Social Secretary for Queersphere, and as a history student and a lesbian. I couldn’t help but want to learn more about him. In this article, I share his remarkable story, one I hope you will find as inspiring as I do.

The inspired life and political career of Sam Green

Sam Green was born 29 January 1941 in Neasham, Country Durham. At just 31, he was elected to represent the Crossgate ward, having previously stood for election to council twice. During his 1972 campaign, he openly identified as gay and as a member of the Gay Liberation Front. He gave an interview to Gay News, acknowledging his sexuality had been extensively covered in the press and had attracted negativity. Remarkably, he was elected, ousting an 18-year incumbent councillor.

However this wasn’t the whole story of who Sam Green was. It’s remarkable to think that he not only ran but won his election in 1972. This was just five years after the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality with the Sexual Offences Act 1967. Green didn’t seek out to make history; he simply wanted to “get things moving in the city.”

He was aware of his sexuality and the potential political ramifications it could bring. After deciding to include his membership to the Gay liberation Front on his election manifestation. He joked, “I’d better not stand in Crossgate,” assuming the revelation would hurt both his chances and the party’s.

After his election win, Green never hid his sexuality. In what I would consider an iconic move, he even requested that Gay News be stocked in the city’s libraries. In 1973, he also participated in the long-running ITV documentary series World in Action. Colleagues opposed the documentary’s production and banned filming in the Durham Council Chambers. Yet the episode was preserved in the National Film Archive in 1974 and re-released on DVD in 2014.

Durham recognises Sam Green’s impact on the city

Green’s story is also a testament to the people of Durham, who were open-minded enough to see him for who he was. He was a dedicated local man who wanted to make Durham a better place for residents. Without the work of Durham University’s History Department, his story might have remained hidden for another 53 years. The blue plaque was installed at Green’s childhood home, 40 The Avenue in Crossgate. This was achieved thanks to the research of Professor Richard Huzzey and Dr David Minto, who studied his career.

Professor Huzzey also gave a moving and informative talk after the unveiling at Hild Bede (shoutout Hild Bede for being an ally!). He said: “In 1972, Sam Green was the first openly gay politician to be elected in the UK – and probably in the democratic world. He was brave to be open about who he was, just five years after the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality. His story received some initial national recognition but this was quickly overlooked, and it is a proud moment for Durham to make sure people remember Sam Green.”

Attendees comment on Green’s impact

Mel Metcalf, the organiser of Durham Pride said: “Before today, many people hadn’t heard of Sam Green but now, we can all celebrate him and his rightful place in LGBT+ history. Standing outside his former home with MPs like Sir Ed Davy and Mary Kelly Foy, I’m reminded of the quite unwavering courage it must have taken Sam to live openly and fight for change, especially in 1972. Sam didn’t just make history-he made space for others to follow. The Reform-led Council may have taken the Pride flags down in Durham, for not, but Sam’s undeniable legacy will live on every year in the hearts and minds of everyone attending Durham Pride. This plaque isn’t just a tribute; it serves as a promise to keep fighting for equality and inclusion in Durham and to carry forward his legacy”.

Councillor Susan Walker said: “We are deeply proud to commemorate Cllr Sam Green’s extraordinary legacy here in his hometown. His bravery and commitment to his community continued to inspire. This plaque is a fitting tribute to a man who helped changed both Durham, and the country for the better”

How it felt to be there at the event

The lovely co-president of Queersphere, Michaela, provided a quote I think beautifully captures how it felt to be there. “The unveiling of Sam’s plaque was a really special event – it brought together a wonderful community and the atmosphere felt so happy and positive. He is an important part of Durham’s history and recognising and celebrating that really brings a sense of hope in our current time.”

As a queer person in Durham, this was a reminder that we still have a place not only in this university but in this city. This is especially significant given the recent political climate. Durham County Council fell under Reform UK control in the May 2025 local election. The removal of the Pride flag from council headquarters has been defended by the council as ‘anti tokenism’ rather than ‘anti-gay’. But with funding cuts to Durham’s annual Pride event, it is becoming hard to believe this narrative.

It was a really fulfilling and wholesome moment for me. To be somewhere where queer people were not only accepted but celebrated. Professor Huzzey put it best: “Sam Green’s story and his election was an astonishing moment in UK history and a reminder that bravery in public life can contribute to the transformative to society as whole. This plaque will ensure his contribution to local democracy and LGBTQ+ history is remembered as part of Durham and Britain’s story.” This whole experience reminded me why I love not only being queer, but also why I love history and maybe even, just a little why I love Durham. Durham has always been a place to celebrate, uncover and accept queer people.

