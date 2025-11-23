QS Rankings reaffirm Durham’s position in the world’s top 25 for sustainability

10 hours ago

Durham is placed among the world’s top 25 leading universities for sustainability, according to QS Rankings.

Durham ranked 24th out of 2,001 universities

The 2026 QS World University Rankings for Sustainability place Durham 24th. This sees the institution’s third consecutive year in the global 25.

Durham University also ranked 9th in the UK and 13th in Europe, respectively.

Indeed, the prestigious ranking scores universities across three different categories: Environmental Impact, Social Impact and Governance.

Global influence on sustainability

Durham University experts have contributed to discussions spanning the intersection of human rights and sustainability.

Namely, this covers the global threat of rising sea levels, ultimately exploring how the law can stimulate sustainable economic growth.

The institution’s researchers have made notable contributions at the COP30 (Conference of Parties) climate summit in Brazil, where world leaders gathered to discuss the Earth’s future.

Significantly, the Durham Centre for Sustainable Law is at the core of integrating climate-change based research to COPs each year.

The university has proudly delegated featured experts in Law, Geography and Business, and two students for this year’s event.

Additionally, this team contributed to various events, leading an official investigation into nations’ latest climate pledges and the integration of gender equality.

It also launched the Durham Declaration on Climate Change and Sustainability, signed by the COIMBRA Group Universities in Durham, in 2025.

Sweden’s Lund University is the most sustainable

Rankings saw Lund University overtake the University of Toronto, having held the spot for the past two years.

Also, in the UK, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) rose from 39th to 6th, and the University of New South Wales climbed from 12th to 7th.

QS rankings revealed that despite having fewer represented regions than the US and China, 30 of the UK’s 109 locations featured in the top 100. This is nearly double that of the United States, whose 240 institutions saw only 16 feature.

Sustainability on campus

Durham’s refreshed Sustainability and Biodiversity strategies set clear targets, from goals of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2035 to biodiversity net-gain on campus by 2032.

Both staff and students combined are dedicated to these practices through the university’s Greenspace initiative, implementing this behaviour in and around campus.

Furthermore, work to advance citizen science through initiatives like their award-winning MammalWeb monitoring biodiversity, is part of Durham’s commitment in achieving real-world outcomes through research.

This agenda has secured accolades from the national and international Green Gown Awards, having been named a Platinum Hedgehog Friendly Campus.

Achieving global change through research

Durham’s research contributes globally to frameworks like the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC), the Paris Agreement and the Agenda 2030 that sets UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

By integrating sustainability into academics, Durham leads the way as a top 25 institution in shaping how universities respond to global challenges through research, and research-led education of future leaders.

Successes include the launch of the Durham University Space Research Centre, which combines technological and scientific research with sustainable space activities.

The Centre will also support North East England’s expanding space sector.

‘Turning action into ambition’

Durham University stated: “With our strategies in place and a firm commitment to achieving our sustainability targets, we continue to lead the way in turning ambition into action”.

From decarbonising the university’s buildings to restoring biodiversity on Durham’s grounds, they endeavour to deliver impactful, international research.

This remains a steadfast commitment in sustaining their position as a global leader in the field.

