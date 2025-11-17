Here are all the best spots for day trips in the North East

5 seconds ago

As we reach the halfway point of this term, things are likely getting serious for you and your degree. Whether you’re a fresher dreading the first deadlines since your A-level coursework or a fourth-year wondering if you’re too old to put off summatives, the Durham workload is no joke. Sometimes it really can get too much, and you need a day trip to recuperate in between assignments. Durham students, however, are timelessly ridiculed for being unaware of the north and everything it has to offer. As a lifelong northerner, I felt it was important to change this. The northeast holds a host of undiscovered beauties within a couple hours of Durham. So strap in and keep your bucket list handy, because these really can’t be missed.

Newcastle

It’s no surprise that the best British city for a night out is the first destination for students. And the reports don’t lie. Newcastle’s nightlife puts Durham’s to shame, with some of the best nightclubs in the entire north. The city also boasts the ever-popular Metrocentre, guaranteed to have something for everyone. And Junkyard Golf, which has been known to make colleges’ Freshers’ Week line-ups. Newcastle is also a treasure trove for arts enjoyers, between the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art (a personal favourite), the Glasshouse music and concerts centre, and the iconic Angel of the North, which is just begging for photographic opportunities. The best part is how close all of this is. Newcastle is basically Durham’s big sister, so travelling between the two is easy. Even if you might have to wait for the 4am train home from a night out.

Beach trips

Being this close to the coast, it’d be a shame not to set aside a day at least once during your degree to visit the beach and relax. While at this time of year you might not get in any sunbathing, there are still sights worth seeing. The best part is that the price is only as much as one whole bus ticket. So get yourself to the seaside and enjoy this part of the country’s uniquely Baltic waters. While you can basically go anywhere along the coast, we particularly recommend Seaham, Horden Beach and Sunderland – yep, that’s right, someone actually recommended going to Sunderland. Speaking of which…

Sunderland Glass Museum

This is something of a niche choice, but trust us: it’s worth it. If you’re into arts, engineering, or inventing, or you just want to learn something new, this place is for you. The National Glass Centre boasts a gallery of glass sculptures, you can watch the glass-blowing process in real time, and you can even stand on the building’s glass roof – an experience not to be missed. This spot is perfect if you want an unconventional day trip to somewhere nearby.

Unconventional nights out

Tired of the repetitive experience of nights out in glorified attics above ancient buildings? We can’t blame you, everyone is. But if you want something completely out of the ordinary, we can recommend Howler’s in Newcastle, which boasts the unusual distinction of having a ball pit. This is guaranteed to be endlessly entertaining to the sober and the intoxicated alike and will undoubtedly be a night to remember.

Tynemouth aquarium

If you’re looking for some more day trips in the local area, Tynemouth Aquarium is a short train-and-metro ride from Durham and offers a fun opportunity. While it isn’t much more than a regular aquarium, its proximity to Durham makes it a great spot. Especially useful if you’re looking for somewhere unusual to take visiting family or friends. And why not combine it with a beach trip at the same time?

Beamish Museum

Speaking of unconventional, Beamish Museum is possibly one of the weirdest places in the UK, yet it’s perfect for a day with family, friends, or fellow history nerds. The UK’s first living museum, Beamish is an immersive recreation of a Victorian town, complete with tramways, public buildings, shops and even a working railway station, where you can live out your dream of riding in a steam train (what do you mean that wasn’t everyone’s?). It’s an utterly unique experience, perfect for anyone who wants to get as close to travelling back a century as they’re ever going to get.

