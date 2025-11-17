The Tab

Here are all the best spots for day trips in the North East

Some ideas for spots to take your mind off your studies for a day

Seamus Barker | Guides

As we reach the halfway point of this term, things are likely getting serious for you and your degree. Whether you’re a fresher dreading the first deadlines since your A-level coursework or a fourth-year wondering if you’re too old to put off summatives, the Durham workload is no joke. Sometimes it really can get too much, and you need a day trip to recuperate in between assignments. Durham students, however, are timelessly ridiculed for being unaware of the north and everything it has to offer. As a lifelong northerner, I felt it was important to change this. The northeast holds a host of undiscovered beauties within a couple hours of Durham. So strap in and keep your bucket list handy, because these really can’t be missed.

Newcastle

It’s no surprise that the best British city for a night out is the first destination for students. And the reports don’t lie. Newcastle’s nightlife puts Durham’s to shame, with some of the best nightclubs in the entire north. The city also boasts the ever-popular Metrocentre, guaranteed to have something for everyone. And Junkyard Golf, which has been known to make colleges’ Freshers’ Week line-ups. Newcastle is also a treasure trove for arts enjoyers, between the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art (a personal favourite), the Glasshouse music and concerts centre, and the iconic Angel of the North, which is just begging for photographic opportunities. The best part is how close all of this is. Newcastle is basically Durham’s big sister, so travelling between the two is easy. Even if you might have to wait for the 4am train home from a night out.

Beach trips

Most Read

Oh no! Keye and Davide have devastatingly broken up since the MAFS UK 2025 reunion

Spilled! This is the famous footballer Leah has been dating after MAFS UK 2025 ended

Before and after: The jaw-dropping transformations of the Selling Sunset agents

Being this close to the coast, it’d be a shame not to set aside a day at least once during your degree to visit the beach and relax. While at this time of year you might not get in any sunbathing, there are still sights worth seeing. The best part is that the price is only as much as one whole bus ticket. So get yourself to the seaside and enjoy this part of the country’s uniquely Baltic waters. While you can basically go anywhere along the coast, we particularly recommend Seaham, Horden Beach and Sunderland – yep, that’s right, someone actually recommended going to Sunderland. Speaking of which…

Sunderland Glass Museum

This is something of a niche choice, but trust us: it’s worth it. If you’re into arts, engineering, or inventing, or you just want to learn something new, this place is for you. The National Glass Centre boasts a gallery of glass sculptures, you can watch the glass-blowing process in real time, and you can even stand on the building’s glass roof – an experience not to be missed. This spot is perfect if you want an unconventional day trip to somewhere nearby.

Unconventional nights out

Tired of the repetitive experience of nights out in glorified attics above ancient buildings? We can’t blame you, everyone is. But if you want something completely out of the ordinary, we can recommend Howler’s in Newcastle, which boasts the unusual distinction of having a ball pit. This is guaranteed to be endlessly entertaining to the sober and the intoxicated alike and will undoubtedly be a night to remember.

Tynemouth aquarium

If you’re looking for some more day trips in the local area, Tynemouth Aquarium is a short train-and-metro ride from Durham and offers a fun opportunity. While it isn’t much more than a regular aquarium, its proximity to Durham makes it a great spot. Especially useful if you’re looking for somewhere unusual to take visiting family or friends. And why not combine it with a beach trip at the same time?

Beamish Museum

Speaking of unconventional, Beamish Museum is possibly one of the weirdest places in the UK, yet it’s perfect for a day with family, friends, or fellow history nerds. The UK’s first living museum, Beamish is an immersive recreation of a Victorian town, complete with tramways, public buildings, shops and even a working railway station, where you can live out your dream of riding in a steam train (what do you mean that wasn’t everyone’s?). It’s an utterly unique experience, perfect for anyone who wants to get as close to travelling back a century as they’re ever going to get.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook

Seamus Barker | Guides
Latest

Here are all the best spots for day trips in the North East

Seamus Barker

Some ideas for spots to take your mind off your studies for a day

Oxford Brookes student found dead by housemate after receiving autism diagnosis

Lucy McLaughlin

Harry John Bartram had ‘completed A-Levels with exceptional results’ despite struggling with anxiety

mafs maeve and keye who have been feuding with viewers on insta

Keye, Maeve and Nelly are beefing with MAFS UK viewers on Insta over his split with Davide

Claudia Cox

Not Maeve calling someone a ‘d*ckhead’…

Behind the trend: Where’s the ‘my Chungus life’ TikTok sound actually from?

Georgia French

Peak comedy… I think

MAFS UK’s Joe exposes the truth behind ‘lack of communication’ with Maeve during his time away

Suchismita Ghosh

He actually messaged her during his grandfather’s funeral

Pastor

Pastor calls desperate mum ‘wh*re’ in unhinged response to TikTok’s baby formula experiment

Kieran Galpin

‘Churches should not be funding fornicators and their b*stards’

Watch the hilarious moment I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax got kicked off Trump’s plane for laughing

Ellissa Bain

There’s a full video

Here’s exactly how to avoid the dreaded second year curse as a Liverpool student

Isobelle Cunningham

Leave the second year spookies behind babes x

Drag Race Sugar Spice fallout

Inside Drag Race twins Sugar and Spice’s fallout as Sugar goes solo with a new name

Harrison Brocklehurst

Sugar now goes by Sugar Solay and shaded her twin in a big statement

‘We will never be friends’: MAFS UK’s Leah gives brutal update on relationship with Leigh now

Hayley Soen

She called Leigh ‘tasteless’ and said she doesn’t have respect for people

Here are all the best spots for day trips in the North East

Seamus Barker

Some ideas for spots to take your mind off your studies for a day

Oxford Brookes student found dead by housemate after receiving autism diagnosis

Lucy McLaughlin

Harry John Bartram had ‘completed A-Levels with exceptional results’ despite struggling with anxiety

mafs maeve and keye who have been feuding with viewers on insta

Keye, Maeve and Nelly are beefing with MAFS UK viewers on Insta over his split with Davide

Claudia Cox

Not Maeve calling someone a ‘d*ckhead’…

Behind the trend: Where’s the ‘my Chungus life’ TikTok sound actually from?

Georgia French

Peak comedy… I think

MAFS UK’s Joe exposes the truth behind ‘lack of communication’ with Maeve during his time away

Suchismita Ghosh

He actually messaged her during his grandfather’s funeral

Pastor

Pastor calls desperate mum ‘wh*re’ in unhinged response to TikTok’s baby formula experiment

Kieran Galpin

‘Churches should not be funding fornicators and their b*stards’

Watch the hilarious moment I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax got kicked off Trump’s plane for laughing

Ellissa Bain

There’s a full video

Here’s exactly how to avoid the dreaded second year curse as a Liverpool student

Isobelle Cunningham

Leave the second year spookies behind babes x

Drag Race Sugar Spice fallout

Inside Drag Race twins Sugar and Spice’s fallout as Sugar goes solo with a new name

Harrison Brocklehurst

Sugar now goes by Sugar Solay and shaded her twin in a big statement

‘We will never be friends’: MAFS UK’s Leah gives brutal update on relationship with Leigh now

Hayley Soen

She called Leigh ‘tasteless’ and said she doesn’t have respect for people