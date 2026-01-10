Here are five hidden gems every Exeter Uni student needs to know about

3 hours ago

As an Exeter student, it’s easy to stick to the norm and head over to Pret for a coffee, or Urban for a clothes shopping trip once the pay check has rolled in.

However, as an avid lover of anything independently owned, I urge students to explore more hidden and unique gems in Exeter – you never know what you will be able to find!

I mean, one of the reasons I was drawn to Exeter in the first place was it’s wide range and flourishing scene of independent places to explore.

These spots are personal and original, from handmade trinkets and local artists creations to incredible coffee. So, here are some hidden gems I guarantee you wish you’d found sooner.

1. The Glorious Arthouse

I only just discovered this wonderful and quirky cafe in my final year at university, but I wish I had sooner – don’t make the same mistake I did! Located on Fore Street, The Glorious Arthouse brings a splash of vibrant colour to the street, and its colourful exterior is matched on the inside.

The walls are adorned with patterns and colours, and there are three floors to this wonderful cafe. It’s simply a hub of creativity, and I wish I had found it sooner. Plus, their food and drinks are delicious, and they have the cutest array of quirky mugs.

2. Maker Mart

Maker Mart is a unique and independent gift and craft shop. It is located down Gandy Street and is dedicated to showcasing local designer makers. As soon as you walk in, you can see how beautifully decorated the place is, with fairy lights everywhere. The shop has such a homely feel and you can find so many cute gifts here and, best of all, support local artists.

3. Sundays

Sundays is my favourite cafe to visit by the Quay in Exeter. The cute, cosy cafe overlooks the river and has both inside and outside seating. Their coffee is absolutely top tier, and I love the surfing aesthetic they have going on. It’s definitely worth the visit in the summer term, whether for a walk with friends or simply to sit and people watch.

4. Zukis Cafeteria

Zukis will always hold a special place in my heart, being one of the first cafes I found in Exeter – and I’m so glad I did. Their food exists in a cross between Italian and Turkish, and it is affordable and so delicious. The cafe is covered (even the ceiling!) in plants and flowers, and is conveniently right next to Exeter Central Station. Go pop in, even for a quick bite to eat before catching the train!

5. Took Garook

Toot Garook is one of my favourite shops in Exeter, and yes, it’s as quirky as its name sounds. Walking into the shop almost transports you into a magical land of scarves, jewellery, gifts, cushions, rugs, and fairy lights. If you’re ever struggling to buy a gift for someone’s birthday, I can guarantee you will find something special in here.