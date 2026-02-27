The Tab

The truth about JFK Jr.’s proposal to Carolyn Bessette and how long it really took her to say yes

She ‘resisted’ his proposal

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

The most talked-about scene in Love Story has been JFK Jr.’s proposal to Carolyn Bessette, so here’s what really happened and how long she really took to say yes.

The TV show follows the romance of one of America’s most famous couples. It shows their first meetings, the ups and downs of dating, and the challenges Carolyn faced joining the Kennedy family, all while trying to keep some privacy under intense media attention.

The fifth episode, in particular, focuses on one of the most pivotal moments in their story: JFK Jr.’s proposal to Carolyn.

So, what happens in the show?

JFK Jr. proposal Carolyn Bessette Love Story

via Hulu

In episode five, the story reaches a major turning point. JFK Jr. proposes to Carolyn during a weekend with the Kennedy family. In the show, Carolyn feels out of place, especially under Ethel Kennedy’s critical eye, and even forgets to sign up for breakfast, a small detail that shows how uncomfortable she is in the family setting.

John chooses a quiet moment while fishing to propose, saying, “The thing about fishing is, it’s always so much better with a partner.” He gives her a silver sapphire ring and says he’s been waiting for the “perfect moment.”

Carolyn responds, “I love you. I do want to be with you. But there’s a lot of big stuff we have to talk about before we can get married. Like, how our lives really fit together.”

Over the course of the episode, she gradually warms up to the idea. After more conversations about the life changes marriage would bring, and a dramatic argument, she finally agrees, “Yes, I’ll marry you. I’ll take the risk with you and we’ll drive each other crazy, for as long as we both shall live.”

But what happened in real life?

JFK Jr. proposal Carolyn Bessette Love Story

via Hulu

According to RoseMarie Terenzio’s 2012 biography Fairy Tale Interrupted, JFK Jr. really did propose over Fourth of July weekend in 1995 at Martha’s Vineyard. Like in the show, he took Carolyn fishing and gave her a diamond-and-sapphire ring, which had sentimental value as it belonged to his mother. Terenzio also notes that he reportedly told Carolyn fishing was better with a partner, similar to the line in the series.

Speaking to TODAY.com, Carolyn’s biographer Elizabeth Beller said the series is “a dramatisation rather than a documentary,” but the emotions, secrecy, and hesitation shown are based on real events.

Robert Littell, a friend of JFK Jr., wrote in his book The Men We Became that Carolyn “resisted his proposal for a year.” She wanted to keep the engagement private and worried about media attention. Terenzio adds that over the summer, she gradually became comfortable wearing the ring.

Terenzio also points out that a New York Post photo of the ring just before Labour Day 1995 made it almost impossible to stay private, sparking public rumours about the engagement.

The argument shown in the show took place in February 1996, about six months after the proposal, but there’s no evidence it was the moment she finally agreed, as the series dramatises.

Beller also noted that Carolyn was very concerned about keeping a simple life rather than stepping into a high-profile role. John reportedly promised to protect her privacy and be a “good man,” not a “great man,” which helped reassure her.

Durham student at distinguished Wimbledon vs GB Universities match

Chéryl Osch

DU Tennis Club’s Alex Knox-Jones among the members of the British Universities’ team

bridgerton season four part two spicy scenes

The only correct ranking of the new spicy scenes in Bridgerton season four part two

Claudia Cox

Things definitely get steamy…

Log off to level up: Meet the King’s College London alumnus taking on Gen Z scroll culture

Daisy Lewin

Freya India is calling on young people to log off social media and reclaim a self that isn’t shaped for the algorithm

Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting

