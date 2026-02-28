The Tab
Francesca and Michaela actresses defend why the Bridgerton genderswap was actually ‘necessary’

The storyline is very different in the books

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

When Bridgerton introduced Michaela Stirling in season three, it marked one of the show’s biggest departures from Julia Quinn’s books, and now the actresses playing Francesca and Michaela have defended why the gender swap was “necessary.”

In the original books, Francesca Bridgerton eventually falls in love with Michael Stirling. But the Netflix series changed the character into Michaela Stirling, played by Masali Baduza, introducing a Black queer woman into one of the franchise’s central romances.

Now, as Bridgerton season four begins laying the groundwork for Michaela and Francesca’s relationship, both Baduza and Hannah Dodd have addressed the reaction, and explained why telling this story matters.

So, why was Michaela introduced instead of Michael?

Bridgerton Michaela gender swap

via Netflix

Season four starts to slowly show the growing connection between Francesca and Michaela, especially as circumstances force them into closer proximity following Francesca’s marriage to John Stirling.

Baduza is fully aware that the character change sparked debate among book readers, but she says she’s proud to be part of the storyline.

Speaking to Refinery29 Australia, she said, “I understand that the Bridgerton book fans are very passionate about these characters, and I am too. I love Michaela so much, and I am just very proud to tell the story alongside Hannah.”

She continued, “I think everyone’s story deserves to be told, and in Bridgerton, a lot of the characters are growing into themselves and learning new things about themselves.”

Basically, the show is leaning into personal discovery, something Bridgerton has explored with multiple characters already.

Baduza added that she hopes audiences can embrace that evolution too, “I think that the show accepts that, I think it’s important for everyone else to accept that too, and hopefully that can be reflected back into society.”

‘Everyone deserves to be represented’

Bridgerton Michaela gender swap

via Netflix

For viewers worried about changes from the books, Dodd pointed out that the original story isn’t going anywhere. She explained, “The book will always exist as well [but] I’m really, really excited to tell this story and also give it the platform it deserves, like a leading storyline, not additional characters.”

While Bridgerton has featured queer moments before, including Benedict’s relationships with men, every main romance from seasons one to four has centred on heterosexual couples. Giving Francesca and Michaela a central love story would mark a major shift for the series.

As Baduza put it, “Everyone deserves to be represented. I think we’re excited to see these stories get told.”

