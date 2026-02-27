The Tab
bridgerton season four part two spicy scenes

The only correct ranking of the new spicy scenes in Bridgerton season four part two

Things definitely get steamy…

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

After what feels like an eternity, part two of Bridgerton season four is here. Thankfully, there were some spicy scenes to make up for the wait. Here is the only correct ranking of the spicy scenes in Bridgerton season four part two, plus the exact timestamps of where you can find them for, erm, research purposes.

3. Benedict and Sophie in the bedroom

Benedict and Sophie, getting more closely acquainted bridgerton season four

Benedict and Sophie, getting more closely acquainted
(Image via Netflix)

56 minutes into episode five, Yes or No, Benedict tells Sophie he loves her. She says it back. Hooray! Then they f**k.

The scene is very long and, ahem, visual. But it’s also not the most exciting thing we’ve seen on TV. A conventionally attractive straight-passing couple, in bed? Ground-breaking. Even Daphne and Simon, the two blandest people in the planet, did it outside once.

I also can’t get over Benedict knocking everything off the side table so that he can place Sophie on it, when there’s a giant bed right there. Who’s going to have to clean that mess up? Sophie, after you’ve slept with her?

2. Marcus and Violet

bridgerton season four part two violet marcus

Awwww
(Image via Netflix)

Wow, Marcus is quite the avid tea drinker. We see more of this couple (and more of Violet’s pastel lingerie collection) at 2:30 in episode five. This is a totally different side to Violet than we’ve seen in past seasons of Bridgerton. And it’s a totally different side of women over 40 than we usually see in TV shows. Thank you, Bridgerton.

1. Benedict and Sophie in the bath

bridgerton season four part two bath benedict sophie

Bath time! (Image via Netflix)

Naughty Netflix made us wait for the much-anticipated bath scene until the very last episode of the season. How rude. The scene begins at 16 minutes into episode eight (although Benedict doesn’t take his clothes off until 20:20).

This is, without any doubt, the hottest and steamiest of all the spicy scenes in Bridgerton season four. I mean, look at all that warm water! After all their messy feelings from the last few episodes, this moment is so cathartic for Benedict and Sophie. They are *emotionally cleansed*.

Should we start a petition for the Bridgerton boys to get into some body of water at least three times each?

For all the latest Netflix news, drops, quizzes and memes like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix 

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

bridgerton daphne simon nawww

Bridgerton showrunner specifies how Daphne and Simon could return, and if they’d be recast

bridgerton season four less realistic

Er, why does Bridgerton season four look way less realistic? Here’s the actual reason

Here’s which Bridgerton character you really are, based on your zodiac sign

Latest

Durham student at distinguished Wimbledon vs GB Universities match

Chéryl Osch

DU Tennis Club’s Alex Knox-Jones among the members of the British Universities’ team

bridgerton season four part two spicy scenes

The only correct ranking of the new spicy scenes in Bridgerton season four part two

Claudia Cox

Things definitely get steamy…

The truth about JFK Jr.’s proposal to Carolyn Bessette and how long it really took her to say yes

Suchismita Ghosh

She ‘resisted’ his proposal

Log off to level up: Meet the King’s College London alumnus taking on Gen Z scroll culture

Daisy Lewin

Freya India is calling on young people to log off social media and reclaim a self that isn’t shaped for the algorithm

Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting

Durham student at distinguished Wimbledon vs GB Universities match

Chéryl Osch

DU Tennis Club’s Alex Knox-Jones among the members of the British Universities’ team

bridgerton season four part two spicy scenes

The only correct ranking of the new spicy scenes in Bridgerton season four part two

Claudia Cox

Things definitely get steamy…

The truth about JFK Jr.’s proposal to Carolyn Bessette and how long it really took her to say yes

Suchismita Ghosh

She ‘resisted’ his proposal

Log off to level up: Meet the King’s College London alumnus taking on Gen Z scroll culture

Daisy Lewin

Freya India is calling on young people to log off social media and reclaim a self that isn’t shaped for the algorithm

Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting