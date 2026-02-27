The only correct ranking of the new spicy scenes in Bridgerton season four part two

2 hours ago

After what feels like an eternity, part two of Bridgerton season four is here. Thankfully, there were some spicy scenes to make up for the wait. Here is the only correct ranking of the spicy scenes in Bridgerton season four part two, plus the exact timestamps of where you can find them for, erm, research purposes.

3. Benedict and Sophie in the bedroom

56 minutes into episode five, Yes or No, Benedict tells Sophie he loves her. She says it back. Hooray! Then they f**k.

The scene is very long and, ahem, visual. But it’s also not the most exciting thing we’ve seen on TV. A conventionally attractive straight-passing couple, in bed? Ground-breaking. Even Daphne and Simon, the two blandest people in the planet, did it outside once.

I also can’t get over Benedict knocking everything off the side table so that he can place Sophie on it, when there’s a giant bed right there. Who’s going to have to clean that mess up? Sophie, after you’ve slept with her?

2. Marcus and Violet

Wow, Marcus is quite the avid tea drinker. We see more of this couple (and more of Violet’s pastel lingerie collection) at 2:30 in episode five. This is a totally different side to Violet than we’ve seen in past seasons of Bridgerton. And it’s a totally different side of women over 40 than we usually see in TV shows. Thank you, Bridgerton.

1. Benedict and Sophie in the bath

Naughty Netflix made us wait for the much-anticipated bath scene until the very last episode of the season. How rude. The scene begins at 16 minutes into episode eight (although Benedict doesn’t take his clothes off until 20:20).

This is, without any doubt, the hottest and steamiest of all the spicy scenes in Bridgerton season four. I mean, look at all that warm water! After all their messy feelings from the last few episodes, this moment is so cathartic for Benedict and Sophie. They are *emotionally cleansed*.

Should we start a petition for the Bridgerton boys to get into some body of water at least three times each?

Featured image credit: Netflix