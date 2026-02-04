Omg, the new Bridgerton trailer basically confirms the super thirsty bathtub scene is coming

If you don’t know, get to know

Bridgerton lovers, assemble, because the bathtub moment book readers have been screaming about for years might finally be making its on-screen debut.

Season four part two is officially on its way, and Netflix has just dropped a very raunchy teaser hinting at one of the most unforgettable scenes from Julia Quinn’s novel An Offer From A Gentleman. Yes, we’re talking about that bathtub moment.

We’ve only got the first four episodes of Benedict Bridgerton’s long-awaited romantic storyline so far, and the wait for the remaining installments has already reached desperate levels. But the newly released trailer suggests part two might be worth every second of anticipation, especially if you’re here for Sophie and Benedict’s slow-burn chemistry finally boiling over.

The short teaser opens with the pair gazing longingly at each other before the camera lingers on a steaming bathtub placed right in the middle of a room. Subtle, it is not. Benedict and Sophie run their hands along the bath’s edge as flashes of intimate moments play out, including passionate kisses and tender embraces, with Sophie letting down her hair as the tension ramps up.

It has been said, the most anticipated moments are often times worth the wait. Bridgerton Season 4 returns February 26th. pic.twitter.com/k5x02b53Mw — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) February 3, 2026

If you’re a book reader, you already know why everyone’s losing their minds.

Season four is based on Quinn’s An Offer From A Gentleman, and the infamous bathtub scene appears in the latter half of the novel. Without giving too much away, it’s widely considered one of the most pivotal and steamiest moments in Benedict and Sophie’s story, and people suspect it could be the season’s major sex scene.

“The bathtub scene… book readers iykyk”, one person commented.

By the end of part one, Benedict had finally started to confront his real feelings for Sophie, despite still searching for the mysterious “lady in silver” from his mother’s masquerade ball, blissfully unaware that Sophie and his mystery woman are one and the same. His controversial suggestion that she become his mistress didn’t exactly go down well either, leaving their relationship tense, complicated, and very unresolved.

But the newly released trailer makes one thing clear: Whatever happens next, their chemistry isn’t going anywhere.

Netflix even leaned into the hype when posting the teaser on X, writing: “It has been said, the most anticipated moments are often times worth the wait.”

Meanwhile, showrunner Jess Brownell previously teased upcoming fan-favourite moments during Shondaland’s 12 Days of Bridgerton series, and when asked for hints, she simply replied: “Can I say bathtub?”

Bridgerton season four part two drops on Netflix on 26th February, and if the teaser is anything to go by, people should probably prepare to watch through their fingers.

