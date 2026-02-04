The Tab

Omg, the new Bridgerton trailer basically confirms the super thirsty bathtub scene is coming

If you don’t know, get to know

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Bridgerton lovers, assemble, because the bathtub moment book readers have been screaming about for years might finally be making its on-screen debut.

Season four part two is officially on its way, and Netflix has just dropped a very raunchy teaser hinting at one of the most unforgettable scenes from Julia Quinn’s novel An Offer From A Gentleman. Yes, we’re talking about that bathtub moment.

Netflix

We’ve only got the first four episodes of Benedict Bridgerton’s long-awaited romantic storyline so far, and the wait for the remaining installments has already reached desperate levels. But the newly released trailer suggests part two might be worth every second of anticipation, especially if you’re here for Sophie and Benedict’s slow-burn chemistry finally boiling over.

The short teaser opens with the pair gazing longingly at each other before the camera lingers on a steaming bathtub placed right in the middle of a room. Subtle, it is not. Benedict and Sophie run their hands along the bath’s edge as flashes of intimate moments play out, including passionate kisses and tender embraces, with Sophie letting down her hair as the tension ramps up.

If you’re a book reader, you already know why everyone’s losing their minds.

Most Read

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

Curtis

Love Island’s Curtis has addressed whether he would be open to dating a man

The cringe ‘reason’ Justin Bieber performed half naked at the Grammys, in just his boxers

Season four is based on Quinn’s An Offer From A Gentleman, and the infamous bathtub scene appears in the latter half of the novel. Without giving too much away, it’s widely considered one of the most pivotal and steamiest moments in Benedict and Sophie’s story, and people suspect it could be the season’s major sex scene.

 “The bathtub scene… book readers iykyk”, one person commented.

By the end of part one, Benedict had finally started to confront his real feelings for Sophie, despite still searching for the mysterious “lady in silver” from his mother’s masquerade ball, blissfully unaware that Sophie and his mystery woman are one and the same. His controversial suggestion that she become his mistress didn’t exactly go down well either, leaving their relationship tense, complicated, and very unresolved.

Netflix

But the newly released trailer makes one thing clear: Whatever happens next, their chemistry isn’t going anywhere.

Netflix even leaned into the hype when posting the teaser on X, writing: “It has been said, the most anticipated moments are often times worth the wait.”

Meanwhile, showrunner Jess Brownell previously teased upcoming fan-favourite moments during Shondaland’s 12 Days of Bridgerton series, and when asked for hints, she simply replied: “Can I say bathtub?”

Bridgerton season four part two drops on Netflix on 26th February, and if the teaser is anything to go by, people should probably prepare to watch through their fingers.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

After that wild ending, Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson explains why Sophie is perfect for Benedict

The tragic detail about Sophie and her father that Bridgerton on Netflix completely missed out

Guys, Bridgerton’s iconic Footman John is married to a former Disney channel star

Latest
Love Island All Stars cast member Jack Keating with sister Missy

Um, so Jack Keating only got on Love Island in the first place because his sister turned it down

Hayley Soen

Producers settled for the second option Keating

Here’s why modiste Madame Delacroix seems to have vanished from Bridgerton season four

Hebe Hancock

She was one of my favourites

university student stabbed to death leicester

Arrest made after a student was stabbed to death near a university campus in Leicester

Claudia Cox

Police detained an 18-year-old on suspicion of murder

One cigarette, one fire, one hospital in crisis: Here’s why smoking is banned at QMC

Leah Jackson

Last month, fire crews were rushed to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre after a discarded cigarette sparked a blaze

The ultimate week of Birmingham University sports and fitness classes to get your heart racing

Ruby Howe

Just in time for hot girl winter

Belle is the embodiment of what you get when you put a real *All Star* in the Love Island villa

Hayley Soen

God is a woman

Your guide to watching the 2026 Six Nations in Edinburgh

Kitty Messer

The only thing getting us through mid-terms

York SU elections to change in 2026 as sabbatical officer team is restructured

Shannon Downing

Students will elect five sabbatical officers instead of seven for the 2026/27 academic year

Lorde and Djo to headline new concert for FORWARDS this summer

Ellen Paterson

Lorde gets the ‘green light’ to perform on the Downs this summer

Cambridge’s vice chancellor is no longer the highest paid among Russell Group universities

Nina Stockdale

You’ll never guess who has overtaken her

Love Island All Stars cast member Jack Keating with sister Missy

Um, so Jack Keating only got on Love Island in the first place because his sister turned it down

Hayley Soen

Producers settled for the second option Keating

Here’s why modiste Madame Delacroix seems to have vanished from Bridgerton season four

Hebe Hancock

She was one of my favourites

university student stabbed to death leicester

Arrest made after a student was stabbed to death near a university campus in Leicester

Claudia Cox

Police detained an 18-year-old on suspicion of murder

One cigarette, one fire, one hospital in crisis: Here’s why smoking is banned at QMC

Leah Jackson

Last month, fire crews were rushed to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre after a discarded cigarette sparked a blaze

The ultimate week of Birmingham University sports and fitness classes to get your heart racing

Ruby Howe

Just in time for hot girl winter

Belle is the embodiment of what you get when you put a real *All Star* in the Love Island villa

Hayley Soen

God is a woman

Your guide to watching the 2026 Six Nations in Edinburgh

Kitty Messer

The only thing getting us through mid-terms

York SU elections to change in 2026 as sabbatical officer team is restructured

Shannon Downing

Students will elect five sabbatical officers instead of seven for the 2026/27 academic year

Lorde and Djo to headline new concert for FORWARDS this summer

Ellen Paterson

Lorde gets the ‘green light’ to perform on the Downs this summer

Cambridge’s vice chancellor is no longer the highest paid among Russell Group universities

Nina Stockdale

You’ll never guess who has overtaken her