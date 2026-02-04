The Tab

Here’s what Chloe thinks of Millie and Zac on All Stars, the only opinion that matters

I’ve been waiting for this

Ellissa Bain

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for. Chloe Burrows has finally revealed what she thinks of Millie and Zac on Love Island All Stars, and her opinion is the only one that matters.

Chloe and Millie have been besties since they met on Love Island in 2021. They’ve lived together for years now, and Chloe would be the first to say if she didn’t like the person her bestie is seeing.

A few negative comments have been circling social media about the couple, with some speculating Zac isn’t in it for the right reasons and is faking his feelings for her. However, Chloe disagrees.

Speaking on her podcast Chloe vs The World this week, she said: “Millie and Zac, I absolutely love. I’m eating it up. They just look like they’re in love. He is her type down to a T. Literally, that is who she would fancy.”

Looks like he’s got the seal of approval in the Burrows-Court household. Chloe went on to tell a hilarious story about how she messaged the person running Zac’s Instagram when she was drunk over the weekend.

“I actually was drunk on Saturday night and whoever’s running Zac’s account, they’re going for the social media. A lot of stories, a lot of posts. Fair enough, that’s their strategy,” she said.

“I saw them comment on Millie’s thing and I just replied saying ‘Whoever’s running this account, we need a chat’. I don’t actually know what I meant by that.”

They then started having a conversation over DM and were “conspiring to rig Love Island” and make sure Millie and Zac win All Stars. I love it.

She also asked if Zac is actually a “nice boy” and the person running his account replied: “The nicest. We might be biased, though. He probably wouldn’t trust me to run this account if I didn’t think so. Very genuine though, never says a bad word against anyone.” I really hope that’s true.

university student stabbed to death leicester

Arrest made after a student was stabbed to death near a university campus in Leicester

Claudia Cox

Police detained an 18-year-old on suspicion of murder

One cigarette, one fire, one hospital in crisis: Here’s why smoking is banned at QMC

Leah Jackson

Last month, fire crews were rushed to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre after a discarded cigarette sparked a blaze

The ultimate week of classes at UoB’s Sport and Fitness

Ruby Howe

Just in time for hot girl winter!

Belle is the embodiment of what you get when you put a real *All Star* in the Love Island villa

Hayley Soen

God is a woman

Your guide to watching the 2026 Six Nations in Edinburgh

Kitty Messer

The only thing getting us through mid-terms

York SU elections to change in 2026 as sabbatical officer team is restructured

Shannon Downing

Students will elect five sabbatical officers instead of seven for the 2026/27 academic year

Lorde and Djo to headline new concert for FORWARDS this summer

Ellen Paterson

Lorde gets the ‘green light’ to perform on the Downs this summer

Cambridge’s vice chancellor is no longer the highest paid among Russell Group universities

Nina Stockdale

You’ll never guess who has overtaken her

Here’s what’s ACTUALLY going on between Rosé and Bruno Mars, after the 2026 Grammys

Hebe Hancock

It’s all a bit weird

Matthew

People are ripping into Glee’s Matthew Morrison after his bizarre cabaret show about 9/11

Kieran Galpin

His girlfriend was cheating on him as it was happening

