Here’s what Chloe thinks of Millie and Zac on All Stars, the only opinion that matters

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for. Chloe Burrows has finally revealed what she thinks of Millie and Zac on Love Island All Stars, and her opinion is the only one that matters.

Chloe and Millie have been besties since they met on Love Island in 2021. They’ve lived together for years now, and Chloe would be the first to say if she didn’t like the person her bestie is seeing.

A few negative comments have been circling social media about the couple, with some speculating Zac isn’t in it for the right reasons and is faking his feelings for her. However, Chloe disagrees.

Speaking on her podcast Chloe vs The World this week, she said: “Millie and Zac, I absolutely love. I’m eating it up. They just look like they’re in love. He is her type down to a T. Literally, that is who she would fancy.”

Looks like he’s got the seal of approval in the Burrows-Court household. Chloe went on to tell a hilarious story about how she messaged the person running Zac’s Instagram when she was drunk over the weekend.

“I actually was drunk on Saturday night and whoever’s running Zac’s account, they’re going for the social media. A lot of stories, a lot of posts. Fair enough, that’s their strategy,” she said.

“I saw them comment on Millie’s thing and I just replied saying ‘Whoever’s running this account, we need a chat’. I don’t actually know what I meant by that.”

They then started having a conversation over DM and were “conspiring to rig Love Island” and make sure Millie and Zac win All Stars. I love it.

She also asked if Zac is actually a “nice boy” and the person running his account replied: “The nicest. We might be biased, though. He probably wouldn’t trust me to run this account if I didn’t think so. Very genuine though, never says a bad word against anyone.” I really hope that’s true.

Featured image by: ITV