Sean’s sister brutally calls out Lucinda AGAIN after All Stars and I’m living for this

Sean’s sister is bringing all the drama we need to Love Island All Stars. After sharing her brutal opinion of Lucinda and calling her “not a girl’s girl,” Willow is back with another savage takedown. I’m living for this.

Things are still really tense on All Stars after Sean and Lucinda got to know each other while Belle was away in the USA villa. She was rightfully absolutely fuming when she got back, and is point blank refusing to speak to Lucinda.

Speaking on TikTok, Sean’s sister said the “way they’ve gone about” getting to know each other was wrong and claimed Lucinda is there “just there to cause drama”. Now, she’s brutally called out Lucinda once again and accused her of playing games and not being serious about Sean.

“I think Sean’s honestly just blinded by Lucinda because on the outside, she is completely his type. I just can’t help but feel that Lucinda doesn’t like Sean. I was laughing so much at all the comments saying that she’s gonna forget him in a couple of weeks. Because I actually do agree,” she said.

“I might be completely wrong, and they may end up together and work, but I just can’t see it. It’s just so annoying to watch because I know Sean is actually looking for something serious, and it’s just not gonna be with her.”

Willow revealed she’s firmly team Belle, adding: “In an ideal world, Belle would just forgive him and they’d live happily ever after. But I’ve got a feeling that’s not gonna happen.”

Sean isn’t getting off lightly either. His sister called him out for going to the secret garden, saying they both should have handled things “a lot more respectfully”.

She added: “I do think after watching last night’s episode, I can tell in Sean’s face that he is upset about the whole Tommy situation. He’s just honestly never been good with his words, but I think he knows he’s done the wrong thing. But again, he can just never help himself. And of course, he was rubbing it in everyone’s faces.”

