People work out the ‘real reason’ Lucinda ‘stole’ Sean on All Stars, and it’s so shady

Love Island All Stars FINALLY got juicy last night when Belle returned from the USA villa to find Lucinda had stolen her man Sean, and people have worked out the “real reason” she did it.

Belle was super respectful on her few nights away, hardly getting to know the US bombshells at all and choosing to stay 100 per cent loyal to Sean. So, she went on an explosive rampage when she got back.

Lucinda also had a good thing going with Tommy, and people are convinced she did a full 180 for one reason and one reason only: Sean was voted as the favourite boy.

Yep. People think Lucinda got chatting to Sean because she saw he was the most popular with the public and thought it would be an easy road to the final. Shaaaady move.

Everyone’s speculating it on Twitter, with one person writing: “We all know Lucinda is only giving Sean the time of day because he got voted fav boy the other day, let’s be real.”

“Lucinda fancies Sean a couple of days after he got the favourite boy vote?? Plssss we all see you girl,” someone else said.

A third person agreed: “Belle is right Lucinda is not a girl’s girl and she’s using Sean for airtime and to stay in the villa.”

I mean, it makes sense. Lucinda didn’t have any interest in Sean at all. Then, all of a sudden, she was declaring their undeniable connection after a couple of flirty chats? They haven’t even kissed for god’s sake.

Speaking on the day beds, Sean said “I feel amazing, I can’t lie, whenever I look at you, I just smile” and Lucinda replied: “I feel like when I’m with you, we’re similar vibes… it makes sense.”

Then, the Islanders all returned from the USA villa and Belle shouted, “Where’s Sean?” which quickly ended their flirty chat. Lucinda’s been on Love Island four times now. She knows how this works.

