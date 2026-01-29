She’ll never stop trying, so here are all the relentless ways Lucinda has tried to get famous

4 hours ago

Lucinda Strafford has been on Love Island four times now, so I think any distant hope that she might be doing it for love is long gone. But, we probably should have come to this conclusion way before now, as even before Love Island, fame was keen on the mind for Lucinda.

She’s apparently always wanted to be big time, whatever it takes. And now her constant commitment to any villa that will take her is just part of this. Here are all the times Lucinda has proven on and beyond Love Island, that fame is the motive.

Before she was ever on Love Island, it was said she was only doing it because she was ‘desperate to be a celebrity’

Lucinda was a rumoured Islander weeks before she was officially announced. At that point, a source started dishing that she’d had her eyes on fame for years, and that was the only reason she wanted to do the show.

Prior to Love Island, Lucinda owned a fashion boutique, and a source told the Sun: “She’s going in to plug her business. She wants fame and money – she’s always wanted to be a celebrity. She’s trying to become an influencer, she wants to do it for her business.”

Lucinda has constantly gone back to her Premiership footballer boyfriend

To complete the influencer girly look, Lucinda has always gone back to her Premiership footballer ex. She was even accused of still being with him when she was first on Love Island.

She was previously on and off with Irish footballer Aaron Connolly, who played for Brighton in the prem when they were together. (He doesn’t anymore, and she’s not with him now). Straight after she left Love Island 2021, Lucinda got back with Aaron, despite furiously denying she was still with him when she was in the villa.

The cursed ‘I Heart Queens’ video

Seemingly minutes after she was on Love Island 2021, Lucinda went straight into brand deals and sponsored content. But, she’d been trying to do it for years.

Lucinda went viral for the most strange clip of her saying: “I love Hashtag Queens, especially Download My Heart t-shirts. Even Shakespeare couldn’t say I love you better.” She then explained she was 16 in the clip. “When a video of you when you were 16 years old talking about Shakespeare gets leaked,” she said.

Yep, she’d been trying to film adverts since 16.

And of course, she’s been on Love Island four times

A very obvious one that we’re all aware of – whenever Love Island calls, Lucinda is there with bells on. She’s been on Love Island UK, Love Island Australia, Love Island Games and Love Island All Stars. Lucinda literally won $125k on Love Island Games just months ago.

This year for All Stars, she even said that within three hours of taking a call from ITV, she was on a plane to South Africa. Oh she wanted it bad.

She dumped one of her boyfriends in a quest for fame

Just to make matters worse, Lucinda left Love Island Australia with a boyfriend, but then it was said she ended things with him because she wanted to be on All Stars. This was last year, so she obviously didn’t end up doing it then, but she did then appear on Games.

According to MailOnline, Lucinda dumped Zac Nunns so she could “pursue opportunities on Love Island All Stars.” It was reported Zac was “heartbroken” over the split, after saying just weeks prior that he was aiming to move to the UK to live with Lucinda.

