Um, Scott straight up admitted Love Island producers told him to ‘act’ in the villa

Well, this makes so much sense now

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Guys, we might need to take Scott van-der-Sluis and his Love Island drama with a pinch of salt, if we weren’t already, because he’s previously spoken out about producers telling him how to behave in the villa.

Scott was first on Love Island 2023, and then he became a bit of a veteran. He’s now been in the villa four times, having since appeared on Love Island USA, Love Island Games, and now All Stars. Basically, he knows the game, and he’s good at it.

This season of All Stars, he was the first bombshell. And bombshell he did. When he arrived he went straight in on Sean, bringing up their historic beef, and he’s since reduced Sean to tears. He’s also been getting right into the middle of the drama, and is giving his opinion on everything. Whatever you think about him, Scott is a bombshell, and he ups the drama at every chance.

That being said, after his previous stints he admitted producers on the show had an input in his chaos ways. He admitted he’d been told to “act” in the villa, which is a pretty big thing to straight up say.

Scott on Love Island All Stars

via ITV

During a podcast interview, Scott called going on the USA and Games versions of the show “just jobs” and then said he was told by producers to “act” and “bring the drama”.

He said: “The second two [Love Island shows he did] I didn’t want to find love. I wanted to come out single from the other two. It just literally felt like I was doing a job, just walking in. The American one, I came in in the last week and I had to act in the American one…just like people in your ear. They brought me over for a reason, I’ve got to bring something.”

The host then asked if this reason was to “bring the drama,” to which Scott agreed. Well, it’s all coming out now!

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

