Revealed: The messy back and forth Millie and Liam had about each appearing on All Stars

4 hours ago

Watching Millie Court on Love Island All Stars feels quite surreal, because in a lot of our heads, she’ll always be with Liam Reardon. The couple won Love Island, but then broke up for good last year. They’d broken up once before, but this time it was the real thing.

Since their split, and when they split up the first time, there has been constant speculation about if one of them would do All Stars. And it turns out, it’s been on their minds for years, too.

When Millie and Liam split, her ‘biggest fear’ was him going on All Stars

After Millie and Liam announced their second split, it was said that Millie’s “biggest fear” was that he’d go on All Stars. This all seems a little ironic seeing as she’s done it herself, now. Her fear came from the fact he’d gone straight on Celebs Go Dating, following their first breakup.

A source close to Millie told The Sun: “Millie has told pals she is really worried Liam will do Love Island All Stars in January, and she’ll find it really painful to watch. She’s convinced he’ll do it because she knows bosses will want him and after they split last time in 2022, he signed up to do Celebs Go Dating.

“She hated watching him dating girls on that, and she couldn’t cope with it a second time around. Love Island All Stars would be even worse for her, as the villa is where they met and fell in love. It would like a worst nightmare scenario for her.”

Yes, that is the same “Love Island All Stars in January” that she is now doing.

Then, Millie signed up for the show and tried to get ITV to write it into her contract that Liam couldn’t join

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Court (@milliegracecourt)

According to reports, when Millie was in talks for All Stars she had one condition for producers: No Liam. She wanted it in writing that Liam wouldn’t be a bombshell, but ITV refused. They did however, according to The Sun, confirm Liam was not in talks to appear.

A source said: “Molly and Callum being flung into the villa for series one after their break-up was a huge twist and was at the heart of the storyline for the entire run. Millie knew that her recent break-up with Liam would be enticing for bosses but wanted to try and have her own journey.

“ITV did not want to make it a condition of her signing though, but were quick to reassure her Liam wasn’t currently part of their plans. Things change though, and producers are constantly responding to the flow of relationships so fans shouldn’t rule it out.”

Despite this, she’s said she’d been open to get back with Liam if he was a bombshell

When Millie signed up for All Stars, she said in a chat with The Tab that she wouldn’t say no to a chance to get back with Liam, if he were to join the villa as a bombshell. Despite the rumour she’d tried to make sure ITV wouldn’t do this.

“I’d be surprised if Liam was in there,” she said. “But I can’t speak for my future self [for what I’d do]. I just don’t know.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.