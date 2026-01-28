All the brutal tweets Scott made about Sean prove their Love Island beef goes way back

Scott was loud and clear when Sean was first on the show

4 hours ago

Scott van-der-Sluis and Sean Stone are back beefing once again on Love Island All Stars. Scott reduced Sean to tears in a task, as he refused to let down his thoughts about him.

When Scott first entered as a bombshell on day one of Love Island All Stars 2026, he made his thoughts about Sean very clear. He branded him “one of the worst Islanders ever”, from when he watched him on the 2024 series. And, he wasn’t lying about his opinions.

When Sean was first in the villa, 2023 Islander Scott was sat at home tweeting along. He was constantly sharing his opinion of Sean, and sending out tweets about him. In one, he took a photo of Sean on his TV screen, and Scott said: “Sean shut up bruv”.

In another, Scott gave his opinion on quite a few Islanders that year. “Sean needs a muzzle,” he said. He added: “Bored of this season now bye.”

#loveisland — Scott van-der-Sluis (@scottvds17) July 18, 2024

He clearly didn’t think too much of Sean and Matilda as a pairing, either. “Nah Sean and Matilda can go in a bit bye,” Scott said in one tweet.

In another he brutally joked about Sean’s sweet business being on TikTok shop. “If a bombshell comes and even says hello to Matilda, she’s telling Sean to f*ck off back to TikTok shop I’m telling you,” he said.

Nah Sean and Matilda can go in a bit bye #loveisland — Scott van-der-Sluis (@scottvds17) July 4, 2024

If a bombshell comes and even says hello to Matilda, she’s telling Sean to fuck off back to TikTok shop I’m telling you #loveisland — Scott van-der-Sluis (@scottvds17) July 8, 2024

During that season, there was a lot of drama between the boys in the villa. Scott made it clear he definitely wasn’t on the side of Sean and Joey Essex, tweeting about them and the other boys.

He said: “Sean and Joey are dragging this on for way too long, I don’t even care if you agree or with them or not – you’ve been pulled up on it about four times, leave Josh alone he’s seen the tapes and doesn’t care ffs.” In another, he said: “Josh and Ciaran v Sean and Joey. Misfits wys.”

Sean and Joey are dragging this on for way too long, I don’t even care if you agree or with them or not – you’ve been pulled up on it about 4 times, leave Josh alone he’s seen the tapes and doesn’t care ffs #LoveIsland — Scott van-der-Sluis (@scottvds17) July 24, 2024

Josh and Ciaran v Sean and Joey. Misfits wys — Scott van-der-Sluis (@scottvds17) July 24, 2024

Yeah, I don’t think Scott rated Sean on the show. At all.

