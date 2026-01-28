The Tab
All the brutal tweets Scott made about Sean prove their Love Island beef goes way back

Scott was loud and clear when Sean was first on the show

Scott van-der-Sluis and Sean Stone are back beefing once again on Love Island All Stars. Scott reduced Sean to tears in a task, as he refused to let down his thoughts about him.

When Scott first entered as a bombshell on day one of Love Island All Stars 2026, he made his thoughts about Sean very clear. He branded him “one of the worst Islanders ever”, from when he watched him on the 2024 series. And, he wasn’t lying about his opinions.

When Sean was first in the villa, 2023 Islander Scott was sat at home tweeting along. He was constantly sharing his opinion of Sean, and sending out tweets about him. In one, he took a photo of Sean on his TV screen, and Scott said: “Sean shut up bruv”.

In another, Scott gave his opinion on quite a few Islanders that year. “Sean needs a muzzle,” he said. He added: “Bored of this season now bye.”

He clearly didn’t think too much of Sean and Matilda as a pairing, either. “Nah Sean and Matilda can go in a bit bye,” Scott said in one tweet.

In another he brutally joked about Sean’s sweet business being on TikTok shop. “If a bombshell comes and even says hello to Matilda, she’s telling Sean to f*ck off back to TikTok shop I’m telling you,” he said.

During that season, there was a lot of drama between the boys in the villa. Scott made it clear he definitely wasn’t on the side of Sean and Joey Essex, tweeting about them and the other boys.

He said: “Sean and Joey are dragging this on for way too long, I don’t even care if you agree or with them or not – you’ve been pulled up on it about four times, leave Josh alone he’s seen the tapes and doesn’t care ffs.” In another, he said: “Josh and Ciaran v Sean and Joey. Misfits wys.”

Yeah, I don’t think Scott rated Sean on the show. At all.

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

X-rated Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filming

X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Right Durham students, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins £11m research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

The programme aims to establish a more proactive and preventative approach to care

