Omg! All Stars is bringing in a Casa Amor style twist with USA bombshells THIS WEEK

The details sound wild

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Love Island All Stars is set to bring in a Casa Amor style twist to the villa this week, and the details of it sound wild. Previously, All Stars has never had a Casa Amor section, but this year the show has been extended, so a little something extra was needed.

Now, it’s been reported we’re getting something like Casa, but bigger. The twist will see an influx of bombshells from the USA version of Love Island.

For the first time in the show’s history, a bunch of bombshells from the USA show will be placed in a second villa, all in a bid to tempt our original Islanders out of their couples. Unlike the normal Casa Amor, The Sun has reported the two villas will be mixed genders. Usually either the boys or girls go to Casa, and the others stay behind.

Love Island All Stars twist

A source said: “This is the first time ever a group of international Islanders have arrived as an en masse battalion of bombshells. All will be revealed as to how it plays out but they’ll be stationed in a second villa away from the main set, and some of the OGs will head over to be tempted.

“The American Islanders are a different breed – tanned, toned, those perfect American teeth! And they conduct their business differently too, like we saw with Toni Laites, they’re more upfront about what they want and how they get it. They’re all keen to make real impact and will be stepping on more than just toes.”

The twist is said to be kicking off on Thursday night. I can’t wait! Who will be tempted by a bombshell from across the pond? Who will stay loyal? It’s going to be big drama!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. 

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

