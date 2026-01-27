Before and after: Jess has had one of the biggest transformations in Love Island history

1 hour ago

Jess Harding has had a wild transformation before, and during her Love Island days. When she was first on the show in 2023, old pictures showed her huge glow up, and now she’s switched up her vibe for All Stars, too.

When Jess first entered the villa, loads of photos of her pre-fame went viral. They were from her Facebook account, and showed her when she would have been aged around 17. She had no lip filler, braces, and her makeup vibe was completely different.

Now, Jess runs an aesthetics company and has been very honest in the past about getting cosmetic work done. She’s been having tweakments since the age of 18, including filler and Botox.

Speaking about the work she herself has had done over the years, she said you “can’t really turn down” procedures when it’s so easy for you to get. “When it’s cheap and you can get someone else to do it for you, you can’t really turn it down,” she said. Jess said ahead of her time in the Love Island 2023 villa, she had Botox, cheek and chin filler, and filler in her lips.

She admitted she started getting Botox when someone on social media made a comment about her having a line on her forehead. Then, fillers wise, Jess started with lip filler before then starting to get cheek and chin filler to “give off that nice contour”.

Now ahead of All Stars, there is a video of Jess getting a procedure done to her nose. She got a “new nose”, which the brand said cost her £220. Jess also regularly gets her hair extensions and lashes done.

Every single look she’s had over the years has been a vibe, and she is absolutely glowing in the All Stars villa.

