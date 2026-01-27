‘Roll the tapes babes’: Former Islanders are speaking out and slating Lucinda on All Stars

2 hours ago

Right now, I think it’s safe to say Lucinda Stafford isn’t coming across the best on Love Island All Stars. She’s done what she had to do, and bombshelled well and truly, but she’s ruffled many feathers at the same time.

Lucinda used to be besties with Millie, and now they’re not, and she’s now written off a former friendship with Samie, too. So, this has got people wondering how much beef she has with former Islanders. Well, it would look like loads. On basically every post on the Love Island official Instagram, there are Islanders sharing their two pence about Lucinda. Oh, and her ex has been making shady comments, too.

When Love Island first announced Lucinda as a bombshell, the post was flooded with comments. King of coming back to Love Island, Casey O’Gorman, sarcastically commented: “Lol”. Winter winner Kai Fagan added: “At this point Love Island is a full time occupation lollolll.”

The account then shared a clip of Lucinda cracking on with Ciaran, under Samie’s nose. 2025’s Harry Cooksley said: “Yeah you can tell Lucinda is a veteran in this game.” Ronnie Vint warned Ciaran away from Lucinda, and added: “Cierannnn! NOOOO!!!! I need to speak to my boy asapppppp.”

Mert, who appeared on Love Island Games and was then briefly dating Lucinda, said he “felt sorry for Samie” and Harrison from last year added Lucinda is “no good”.

In the most recent episode, Lucinda claimed she “couldn’t remember” telling the girls she hadn’t told them she fancied Ciaran, to “throw them off” before choosing him in the recoupling. Under a video sharing this moment, 2023 Islander Abi Moores said: “Roll the tapes babes.”

Lucinda also called Scott over to back her up, but he actually confirmed she *had* made that comment, to which 2025’s Conor Phillips said: “The audacity to call Scott over is crazy.”

Since she stepped foot in the villa, we’ve all wanted to know what happened between Lucinda and her former friends, Millie and Chloe. Chloe’s ex Toby hinted we’ll never know the truth of why Millie and Chloe appear to not like Lucinda anymore, as he posted on his Snapchat: “I wonder if they’re going to say the right story?”.

Lucinda also ruffled feathers when she was on Love Island Australia. She left the show with Zac Nunns, but it was later reported they broke up because she wanted to go on the show again. He’s now made the bold claim that his ex isn’t single whilst appearing in the All Stars villa.

“It’s always awkward when I am reviewing a season and an ex walks in the door lmao,” he said on Instagram. “A big reason we didn’t work was because a third show was on the table while we were still together. So I am genuinely glad she has found someone who is cool for her to do that. Other than that I think everyone in the villa should know that’s the deal so let’s just enjoy the show”.

A Love Island spokesperson said of the claims: “This is nonsense, all Islanders are single.” Ouch.

