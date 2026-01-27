The Tab

‘Roll the tapes babes’: Former Islanders are speaking out and slating Lucinda on All Stars

Oh this is messy

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Right now, I think it’s safe to say Lucinda Stafford isn’t coming across the best on Love Island All Stars. She’s done what she had to do, and bombshelled well and truly, but she’s ruffled many feathers at the same time.

Lucinda used to be besties with Millie, and now they’re not, and she’s now written off a former friendship with Samie, too. So, this has got people wondering how much beef she has with former Islanders. Well, it would look like loads. On basically every post on the Love Island official Instagram, there are Islanders sharing their two pence about Lucinda. Oh, and her ex has been making shady comments, too.

When Love Island first announced Lucinda as a bombshell, the post was flooded with comments. King of coming back to Love Island, Casey O’Gorman, sarcastically commented: “Lol”. Winter winner Kai Fagan added: “At this point Love Island is a full time occupation lollolll.”

Lucinda on Love Island All Stars

via ITV

The account then shared a clip of Lucinda cracking on with Ciaran, under Samie’s nose. 2025’s Harry Cooksley said: “Yeah you can tell Lucinda is a veteran in this game.” Ronnie Vint warned Ciaran away from Lucinda, and added: “Cierannnn! NOOOO!!!! I need to speak to my boy asapppppp.”

Mert, who appeared on Love Island Games and was then briefly dating Lucinda, said he “felt sorry for Samie” and Harrison from last year added Lucinda is “no good”.

In the most recent episode, Lucinda claimed she “couldn’t remember” telling the girls she hadn’t told them she fancied Ciaran, to “throw them off” before choosing him in the recoupling. Under a video sharing this moment, 2023 Islander Abi Moores said: “Roll the tapes babes.”

Most Read

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

Lucinda also called Scott over to back her up, but he actually confirmed she *had* made that comment, to which 2025’s Conor Phillips said: “The audacity to call Scott over is crazy.”

Lucinda on Love Island All Stars

via ITV

Since she stepped foot in the villa, we’ve all wanted to know what happened between Lucinda and her former friends, Millie and Chloe. Chloe’s ex Toby hinted we’ll never know the truth of why Millie and Chloe appear to not like Lucinda anymore, as he posted on his Snapchat: “I wonder if they’re going to say the right story?”.

Lucinda also ruffled feathers when she was on Love Island Australia. She left the show with Zac Nunns, but it was later reported they broke up because she wanted to go on the show again. He’s now made the bold claim that his ex isn’t single whilst appearing in the All Stars villa.

“It’s always awkward when I am reviewing a season and an ex walks in the door lmao,” he said on Instagram. “A big reason we didn’t work was because a third show was on the table while we were still together. So I am genuinely glad she has found someone who is cool for her to do that. Other than that I think everyone in the villa should know that’s the deal so let’s just enjoy the show”.

A Love Island spokesperson said of the claims: “This is nonsense, all Islanders are single.” Ouch.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

A messy rundown of Millie and Lucinda’s friendship fallout, as they reuinte on All Stars

Lucinda on Love Island All Stars

Lucinda scouted for All Stars just three hours before flying out in desperate bid to up drama

Love Island All Stars in chaos as bombshells frantically drop out after Charlie was dumped

Latest
traitors season four uk cast and then some whatsapp symbols

All the juicy deets we have on The Traitors UK season four cast’s WhatsApp group chat

Claudia Cox

Of course Rachel is on a smaller extra one

Gabby Casey

Womp Womp: Inside Gabby and Casey’s downfall after winning All Stars, and why they split

Kieran Galpin

God, it’s really been a year

He’s an enigma, so here’s a look at Jack Keating’s life with famous dad and young daughter

Ellissa Bain

I don’t know how he’s made it on All Stars

Love Island Sweden has its own answer to Curtis Pritchard

This Islander is being called ‘Swedish Curtis’ after his chaotic promo video and I’m obsessed

Hayley Soen

Get Love Island Sweden on ITV right now

Author reveals why Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie nearly lost their roles in Heated Rivalry

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t imagine anyone else playing Shane and Ilya

A ‘cannabis factory’ has been discovered hidden away in a Cathays house

Alicia Tariq

Fatjon Cota has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the production of the Class B drug

Here’s what the young ho trend on TikTok actually means and why it’s surprisingly wholesome

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s even a sound for it now

Commuting to Manchester? Here are our nine favourite study spots for in between classes

Jessica Owen

Get out of MMU library and get yourself to Federal right now

Hillside Woodside: An experience of a Bristol accommodation housing 35

Evie Greville

One large house in the middle of nowhere, what could go wrong?

‘He was looking into every window’: Warning issued over car thefts in Leeds student area

Lucy Eason

Residents of Headingley, Hyde Park and Woodhouse have been urged to stay vigilant

traitors season four uk cast and then some whatsapp symbols

All the juicy deets we have on The Traitors UK season four cast’s WhatsApp group chat

Claudia Cox

Of course Rachel is on a smaller extra one

Gabby Casey

Womp Womp: Inside Gabby and Casey’s downfall after winning All Stars, and why they split

Kieran Galpin

God, it’s really been a year

He’s an enigma, so here’s a look at Jack Keating’s life with famous dad and young daughter

Ellissa Bain

I don’t know how he’s made it on All Stars

Love Island Sweden has its own answer to Curtis Pritchard

This Islander is being called ‘Swedish Curtis’ after his chaotic promo video and I’m obsessed

Hayley Soen

Get Love Island Sweden on ITV right now

Author reveals why Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie nearly lost their roles in Heated Rivalry

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t imagine anyone else playing Shane and Ilya

A ‘cannabis factory’ has been discovered hidden away in a Cathays house

Alicia Tariq

Fatjon Cota has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the production of the Class B drug

Here’s what the young ho trend on TikTok actually means and why it’s surprisingly wholesome

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s even a sound for it now

Commuting to Manchester? Here are our nine favourite study spots for in between classes

Jessica Owen

Get out of MMU library and get yourself to Federal right now

Hillside Woodside: An experience of a Bristol accommodation housing 35

Evie Greville

One large house in the middle of nowhere, what could go wrong?

‘He was looking into every window’: Warning issued over car thefts in Leeds student area

Lucy Eason

Residents of Headingley, Hyde Park and Woodhouse have been urged to stay vigilant