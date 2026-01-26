The Tab

A messy rundown of Millie and Lucinda’s friendship fallout, as they reuinte on All Stars

They went from inseparable to strangers

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The Love Islanders had the shock of their lives when Lucinda walked into the All Stars villa as a bombshell on Friday, and it would have been a very awkward reunion for Millie. We haven’t actually seen them chat yet, but the pair used to be besties and now haven’t spoken for years.

When she walked into the villa, Lucinda told Ciarian they “used to be friends”. When he asked what happened, she said: “Well, nothing actually happened that deep at all. Obviously, I will speak to her when I see her. I actually didn’t even see her walk in, to be fair. But it will be nice to see her, obviously I haven’t seen her in ages.”

While you wait for that juicy conversation, here’s a recap of their messy friendship fallout.

Credit: ITV

Millie and Lucinda met on Love Island, and were inseparable

The two besties met on season seven of Love Island in 2021. They actually walked into the villa together as bombshells on day nine and formed an unbreakable friendship… or so they thought. Millie and Lucinda were inseparable, right up until Lucinda was dumped on day 28 alongside Aaron Francis. They were voted as the least compatible couple by the public, and Millie and Liam went on to win.

Credit: Instagram

They spent so much time together after they left the villa

When Millie came out the villa, their friendship continued. Millie, Lucinda and Chloe Burrows were a formidable trio, spending all their time together, going on nights out and even doing an epic Playboy-inspired photoshoot for Halloween. They also went to Ibiza together and filmed videos for YouTube together, including a messy “say it or shot it”.

Then suddenly there was nothing… all contact stopped

Around the start of 2023, they suddenly stopped posting together. There was no explanation. They just vanished from each other’s lives one day and were never seen interacting again.

In May 2024, Lucinda confirmed they were no longer friends on Ami Charlize’s podcast, when she was asked who she’s still friends with from her Love Island series and awkwardly didn’t mention Millie or Chloe at all.

Credit: Instagram

“I talk to Liberty [Poole] quite a lot. You know what, you didn’t see on TV how close we actually were. But there were certain scenes in Love Island UK with Libs that we had really funny times together and it just wasn’t shown,” she said.

“But as well, I formed friendships with people that I wasn’t actually… I was close to all the girls in there to be fair, and I feel like obviously with editing sometimes they can portray people to not get along when they actually did, but I really liked Faye [Winter]. And again, you wouldn’t know that from the show.”

Credit: ITV

Toby has hinted at some MAJOR drama between them

To this day, nobody knows what happened between them. But, Chloe’s ex Toby Aromolaran has hinted that some huge drama is about to be revealed.

After Lucinda went into the All Stars villa, he said on his Snapchat story: “Oh sh*t! Oh sh*t! Lucinda used to be friends with Millie and used to be friends with my ex, oh my god! All the stories are gonna come out now.”

He then posted some cry laughing emojis and added: “I WONDER IF THEY’RE GUNNA SAY THE RIGHT STORY???” I am SEATED for this drama.

@itsforfunokkk

I need Lucinda and Millie to spill the tea on why they fell out #fyp #loveislandallstars #lucindastrafford #milliecourt #tobyaromolaran

♬ original sound – itsforfunokkk

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. 

Featured image by: Instagram 

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

oxbridge students easiest hardest courses to get offers for oxford cambridge unis

Desperate to go to Oxbridge? These are the easiest and hardest courses to get offers for

Claudia Cox

I’ve suddenly decided I’m passionate about music

Uni professor from Newcastle in court over sexual messages and proposed hotel meet with ‘teen’

Francesca Eke

Francis Lewis thought he was speaking to a 14-year-old boy, but was actually Snapchatting a decoy officer

Oxford Uni priest removed from his position after ‘unwanted contact’ with student

Sienna Wilson

Father Damian Howard allegedly initiated ‘intimate conduct’ while supporting a student over the death of a friend

It’s official: The Newcastle Tab is looking for more writers to join the team

Ella Morrison

Come to our open meeting at 6.30pm on Thursday 29th January at Luther’s (Newcastle Uni Students’ Union)

Everything to know about Stephen Libby, The Traitors winner and former Glasgow Uni student

Isabella Zbucki

Surprisingly, Stephen did not study fashion

Beavo's mum

‘Ello boys’: Beavo’s mum is using her son for deranged OnlyFans videos, so prepare to be scarred

Kieran Galpin

‘He smacked my bum and said you know you the rules’

Former University of York student jailed for three years after sexual assault on woman

Frances Halewood

The victim was ‘scared to leave her house’ after the incident

Blind Manchester student who fell on train tracks awarded £18k after assistance didn’t arrive

Jessica Owen

Abdul Eneser’s booked assistance failed to turn up at the agreed time, leaving him alone after midnight

The truth behind *that* viral pic of Mia Khalifa and Mr Bean, and if they’re really dating

Hebe Hancock

This was not on my 2026 bingo card

LSE student wins pay out over incorrect grade that made her miss Cambridge offer

Lucy Evanson

The payment initially came with a confidentiality clause

