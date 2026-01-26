The Tab

Helena was secretly messaging an Islander before All Stars, and he’s now flown out to bombshell!

There might be someone for her after all

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Helena Ford has revealed she was messaging another former Islander before she joined All Stars, and now he’s rumoured to be a bombshell! Her struggle could be over!

So far, Helena’s Love Island All Stars journey has been quite similar to her first time. She has given her all to a couple of connections, before being knocked back by guys, who want to pursue other people instead. It’s been sad to watch. We just want someone who’s obsessed with Helena and Helena only!

But, it looks as though that could be right around the corner. Ahead of going into the All Stars villa, Helena revealed in a chat with The Tab that a certain Islander has been in her DMs. Now, he’s rumoured as a bombshell. He’s apparently already in South Africa, just waiting to enter the villa.

Helena on Love Island All Stars 2026

via ITV

After Helena was in the villa, there were rumours she and 2024 Islander Ronnie Vint might have been seeing one another. At the time, it was nothing but people saying they could be a good match, but Helena explained they saw the rumours themselves, and it struck up conversation between them.

She and Ronnie then started to message each other, and agreed they were each other’s types and would be good together. “Ronnie has been in my DMs,” Helena told The Tab.

Most Read

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

“After the show [in 2025] everyone said we should be together, so we joked about it and asked if we should actually give it a go. We have the same personality, I’d love to give it a chance, he’s funny.” Helena explained Ronnie is exactly her type, and is the sort of Islander she would love to have with her in the All Stars villa.

Well, her wish might come true. Ronnie has been lined up as a potential bombshell to enter the 2026 All Stars villa. He was rumoured at the same time as Scott and Samie, who have already made their entrances. As well as him, former All Star Liv Hawkins was rumoured at the same time.

A source told The Sun: “Show bosses have an incredible line up of bombshells this series – all stars who don’t care about stepping on toes or stealing from established couples. Ronnie, Scott, Samie and Liv have all flown out to South Africa this week and are waiting for their moment to bombshell.”

Get him in now!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. 

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

Lucinda on Love Island All Stars

Lucinda scouted for All Stars just three hours before flying out in desperate bid to up drama

Love Island All Stars in chaos as bombshells frantically drop out after Charlie was dumped

Love Island All Stars 2026 bombshells

Finally some chaos! The nine bombshells lined up for the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa

Latest

Lancaster Uni announces provisional summer exam timetable

Emma Netscher

The provisional timetable provides undergraduate students with expect timeframes for examinations, with specific dates to be expected on Thursday, 19th February

Cambridge had the second fewest applications of all Russell Group universities last year

Giancarlo Mempouo

Beating Oxford in the race to the bottom…

the traitors stephen jumpsuit in the final looking all shocked

The price of Stephen’s winning jumpsuit is more shocking than the actual Traitors final

Claudia Cox

Harry Styles wore this one on tour

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filthy

Hudson Williams made this X-rated comment about Connor Storrie during Heated Rivalry auditions

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Damn! Is that what it is?’

Plymouth student forced to suspend her studies after hitting Exeter cyclist

Katie Smith

Weanne Calunod was driving down Church Road when she knocked a man off his bike

Helena was secretly messaging an Islander before All Stars, and he’s now flown out to bombshell!

Hayley Soen

There might be someone for her after all

The Traitors’ Jack reveals producers had to ‘calm him down’ in secret room after banishment

Hebe Hancock

He definitely took it to heart

Heated Rivalry season two cast creator

After the huge success of Heated Rivalry, what the cast and creator have said about season two

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Start reading The Long Game if you want spoilers’

Lucinda on Love Island All Stars

Lucinda scouted for All Stars just three hours before flying out in desperate bid to up drama

Hayley Soen

She didn’t even get a chance to wash her hair before the villa

Um, Stephen from The Traitors is dating an actor and they must be unbelievably rich

Ellissa Bain

He’s been in some big Netflix shows

Lancaster Uni announces provisional summer exam timetable

Emma Netscher

The provisional timetable provides undergraduate students with expect timeframes for examinations, with specific dates to be expected on Thursday, 19th February

Cambridge had the second fewest applications of all Russell Group universities last year

Giancarlo Mempouo

Beating Oxford in the race to the bottom…

the traitors stephen jumpsuit in the final looking all shocked

The price of Stephen’s winning jumpsuit is more shocking than the actual Traitors final

Claudia Cox

Harry Styles wore this one on tour

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filthy

Hudson Williams made this X-rated comment about Connor Storrie during Heated Rivalry auditions

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Damn! Is that what it is?’

Plymouth student forced to suspend her studies after hitting Exeter cyclist

Katie Smith

Weanne Calunod was driving down Church Road when she knocked a man off his bike

Helena was secretly messaging an Islander before All Stars, and he’s now flown out to bombshell!

Hayley Soen

There might be someone for her after all

The Traitors’ Jack reveals producers had to ‘calm him down’ in secret room after banishment

Hebe Hancock

He definitely took it to heart

Heated Rivalry season two cast creator

After the huge success of Heated Rivalry, what the cast and creator have said about season two

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Start reading The Long Game if you want spoilers’

Lucinda on Love Island All Stars

Lucinda scouted for All Stars just three hours before flying out in desperate bid to up drama

Hayley Soen

She didn’t even get a chance to wash her hair before the villa

Um, Stephen from The Traitors is dating an actor and they must be unbelievably rich

Ellissa Bain

He’s been in some big Netflix shows