Helena was secretly messaging an Islander before All Stars, and he’s now flown out to bombshell!

There might be someone for her after all

1 hour ago

Helena Ford has revealed she was messaging another former Islander before she joined All Stars, and now he’s rumoured to be a bombshell! Her struggle could be over!

So far, Helena’s Love Island All Stars journey has been quite similar to her first time. She has given her all to a couple of connections, before being knocked back by guys, who want to pursue other people instead. It’s been sad to watch. We just want someone who’s obsessed with Helena and Helena only!

But, it looks as though that could be right around the corner. Ahead of going into the All Stars villa, Helena revealed in a chat with The Tab that a certain Islander has been in her DMs. Now, he’s rumoured as a bombshell. He’s apparently already in South Africa, just waiting to enter the villa.

After Helena was in the villa, there were rumours she and 2024 Islander Ronnie Vint might have been seeing one another. At the time, it was nothing but people saying they could be a good match, but Helena explained they saw the rumours themselves, and it struck up conversation between them.

She and Ronnie then started to message each other, and agreed they were each other’s types and would be good together. “Ronnie has been in my DMs,” Helena told The Tab.

“After the show [in 2025] everyone said we should be together, so we joked about it and asked if we should actually give it a go. We have the same personality, I’d love to give it a chance, he’s funny.” Helena explained Ronnie is exactly her type, and is the sort of Islander she would love to have with her in the All Stars villa.

Well, her wish might come true. Ronnie has been lined up as a potential bombshell to enter the 2026 All Stars villa. He was rumoured at the same time as Scott and Samie, who have already made their entrances. As well as him, former All Star Liv Hawkins was rumoured at the same time.

A source told The Sun: “Show bosses have an incredible line up of bombshells this series – all stars who don’t care about stepping on toes or stealing from established couples. Ronnie, Scott, Samie and Liv have all flown out to South Africa this week and are waiting for their moment to bombshell.”

Get him in now!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.