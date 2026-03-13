The Tab
katy perry at a conert which probably had high ticket prices

Katy Perry’s ‘out-of-touch’ response to high concert ticket prices made me recoil

She’s now sending ‘love and hope’ to her ‘haters’

Claudia Cox
Katy Perry’s reaction to high concert ticket prices during the cost-of-living crisis has not gone down well with the internet.

A fan posted on X: “I so badly don’t wanna be here anymore. I’m not cut out for this world. Like I cannot afford to live at this rate and I’m so close to selling my Katy ticket.” They shared an image of Katy Perry lying on the floor during a 2017 YouTube livestream.

katy perry response to concert ticket prices cost of living crisis etc

(Image via X)

Katy Perry responded: “But I am looking forward to seeing you!”

This message was not well-received. A Reddit user wrote: “Tone deaf final boss I’m crying.”

“Mama lets research (the cost of living),” another commented.

“For real,” someone posted, “there is something genuinely impressive (and hilarious) about how dismissive and tone-deaf this is lol. Like, what!?”

People were unimpressed that Katy Perry took the time to reply to the fan, but hadn’t offered to help by covering the cost of the ticket.

One person called Katy Perry’s response “so out of touch from reality it’s like she never left outer space“.

“This would make me sell the ticket,” another concluded.

After all this backlash, Katy Perry posted a messaged to her “haters”. She asked her X followers to “be kind” and “always take the high road if you can”.

When a fan replied asking Katy to “drag [her] haters for once”, she replied: “They must already be in a lot of pain to be so unkind. I send them love and hope they can find their peace.”

Tickets to Katy Perry’s sold-out show in Cardiff in June are being advertised on ticket reseller sites for between £138 and £431. Some VIP package tickets for her Lifetimes Tour in the US reportedly reached as much as $1,403.

Featured image by Alessio Marini/LiveMedia/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock

Louis Theroux reveals the worst person he’s ever met and the whole world can agree

Ellissa Bain

He named one very specific man

Jimmy and Chelsea at the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

All the adorable behind the scenes Jimmy and Chelsea shared from the Love Is Blind 10 reunion

Hayley Soen

I need them back together so bad

Come on Edinburgh students, it’s time for us to actually start going to our lectures

Parthivee Mukherji

I know your bed is so comfy but this was once your dream

Deonté Lee/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Drag Race legend responds after being dragged for apparently cancelling tour for INSANE reason

Kieran Galpin

I mean, I kinda respect it

katy perry at a conert which probably had high ticket prices

Katy Perry’s ‘out-of-touch’ response to high concert ticket prices made me recoil

Claudia Cox

She’s now sending ‘love and hope’ to her ‘haters’

All the details Mel Schilling has shared about her devastating cancer battle over the years

Ellissa Bain

She ‘doesn’t know how long she has left’

Ashley from Love Is Blind defends controversial dad after viewers call him ‘toxic’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His interrogation with Alex was so intense

Louis Theroux reveals why Andrew Tate refused to take part in Inside the Manosphere doc

Hebe Hancock

His response was brutal

Dr Nelly

MAFS icons speak out after beloved expert Mel Schilling reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

Kieran Galpin

John Aiken said: ‘I’m hugging you now and I’m not letting go’

DeVonta finally reveals what *really* went wrong in his Love Is Blind relationship with Brittany

Hayley Soen

He’s said Brittany had ‘baggage’ and he didn’t want to ‘fix’ her

