Katy Perry’s ‘out-of-touch’ response to high concert ticket prices made me recoil

Katy Perry’s reaction to high concert ticket prices during the cost-of-living crisis has not gone down well with the internet.

A fan posted on X: “I so badly don’t wanna be here anymore. I’m not cut out for this world. Like I cannot afford to live at this rate and I’m so close to selling my Katy ticket.” They shared an image of Katy Perry lying on the floor during a 2017 YouTube livestream.

Katy Perry responded: “But I am looking forward to seeing you!”

But I am looking forward to seeing you! — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 11, 2026

This message was not well-received. A Reddit user wrote: “Tone deaf final boss I’m crying.”

“Mama lets research (the cost of living),” another commented.

“For real,” someone posted, “there is something genuinely impressive (and hilarious) about how dismissive and tone-deaf this is lol. Like, what!?”

People were unimpressed that Katy Perry took the time to reply to the fan, but hadn’t offered to help by covering the cost of the ticket.

One person called Katy Perry’s response “so out of touch from reality it’s like she never left outer space“.

“This would make me sell the ticket,” another concluded.

After all this backlash, Katy Perry posted a messaged to her “haters”. She asked her X followers to “be kind” and “always take the high road if you can”.

i love you. be kind. always take the high road if you can my kc’s. it’s much lighter here. so excited to share my joy and light with you this summer. i already miss you. x — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 13, 2026

When a fan replied asking Katy to “drag [her] haters for once”, she replied: “They must already be in a lot of pain to be so unkind. I send them love and hope they can find their peace.”

they must already be in a lot of pain to be so unkind. i send them love and hope they can find their peace. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 13, 2026

Tickets to Katy Perry’s sold-out show in Cardiff in June are being advertised on ticket reseller sites for between £138 and £431. Some VIP package tickets for her Lifetimes Tour in the US reportedly reached as much as $1,403.

