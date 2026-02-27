Justin Trudeau’s son reveals what it’s really like having Katy Perry as a step-mum

7 hours ago

The fact that Katy Perry is dating the former prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, is still the strangest thing ever, and his son has now revealed what it’s like having the singer as a step-mum.

Trudea and Perry were first spotted together in July 2025, on a dinner date in Canada, so they’ve only been dating for around eight months. But they seem so happy together!

Speaking on the podcast The Brandon Gonez Show this week, the ex-politician’s 18-year-old son Xavier, who is also a singer, revealed he loves Katy.

“She’s cool, she’s nice,” he said before saying she always gives him music advice. Xavier is an R&B singer who has released three singles and is signed to the Ottawa-based record label Pathway Music Group.

“We talked for hours, talking about my music. She gave me advice and next steps for me and stuff,” he said. I wouldn’t expect anything less from her!

By the sounds of it, Xavier has only met Perry properly once, but he really likes her. She and Trudeau confirmed their relationship in December 2025 with an adorable Instagram selfie.

The 18-year-old has always had a passion for music, and his dad has always been really supportive of his career choices.

“I always loved music, whether it’s creating it, listening to it,” he said on the podcast The Brandon Gonez Show in May. “I always had a passion for it.”

“They’ve [my parents] been supportive since the start. Every single time I come back from the studio, I’d have something to show then, and we sit at dinner and just listen to it like, ‘Oh, I like this. I don’t like that.”

Xavier continued: “They love it. They’re happy for me. They’re happy I’m choosing my own path in life.” And now he has Katy to help him in the music industry too!

