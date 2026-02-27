The Tab

Justin Trudeau’s son reveals what it’s really like having Katy Perry as a step-mum

I still can’t believe she’s dating an ex-prime minister

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The fact that Katy Perry is dating the former prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, is still the strangest thing ever, and his son has now revealed what it’s like having the singer as a step-mum.

Trudea and Perry were first spotted together in July 2025, on a dinner date in Canada, so they’ve only been dating for around eight months. But they seem so happy together!

Speaking on the podcast The Brandon Gonez Show this week, the ex-politician’s 18-year-old son Xavier, who is also a singer, revealed he loves Katy.

“She’s cool, she’s nice,” he said before saying she always gives him music advice. Xavier is an R&B singer who has released three singles and is signed to the Ottawa-based record label Pathway Music Group.

“We talked for hours, talking about my music. She gave me advice and next steps for me and stuff,” he said. I wouldn’t expect anything less from her!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by G Hobs (@drhobs)

By the sounds of it, Xavier has only met Perry properly once, but he really likes her. She and Trudeau confirmed their relationship in December 2025 with an adorable Instagram selfie.

The 18-year-old has always had a passion for music, and his dad has always been really supportive of his career choices.

“I always loved music, whether it’s creating it, listening to it,” he said on the podcast The Brandon Gonez Show in May. “I always had a passion for it.”

“They’ve [my parents] been supportive since the start. Every single time I come back from the studio, I’d have something to show then, and we sit at dinner and just listen to it like, ‘Oh, I like this. I don’t like that.”

Xavier continued: “They love it. They’re happy for me. They’re happy I’m choosing my own path in life.” And now he has Katy to help him in the music industry too!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram

More on: Celebrity Katy Perry Viral
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Everything Hilary Duff has said about feud with sister, as they haven’t spoken in seven years

How old Gordon and Tana Ramsay were when they had their six kids, and the huge age gaps

Russell BRand

Russell Brand’s really bizarre response to ex-wife Katy Perry’s romance with Justin Trudeau

Latest

Log off to level up: Meet the King’s College London alumnus taking on Gen Z scroll culture

Daisy Lewin

Freya India is calling on young people to log off social media and reclaim a self that isn’t shaped for the algorithm

Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting

Expert reveals shocking reason you might be single, and it’s to do with your phone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a major ick

Zoo

Keepers share tragic 400-word Punch news as they reveal the future plans for stuffed toy

Kieran Galpin

Anyone want to go halves on a flight to Japan?

What on earth is boy kibble, the aggressively beige TikTok food trend?!

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer girl dinner

Log off to level up: Meet the King’s College London alumnus taking on Gen Z scroll culture

Daisy Lewin

Freya India is calling on young people to log off social media and reclaim a self that isn’t shaped for the algorithm

Here’s every type of student you’ll encounter in a Liverpool lecture – bad vibes edition

Rosie Lucas

Get your tuna mayo sandwich away from my laptop pls x

Durham University staff to begin industrial action over increased workloads

Sarah Crooks

UCU argues ‘Hundreds of jobs have been lost and the university is relying on the free labour of those who stay’

Students and staff at London Metropolitan University protest against plans to axe 120 jobs

Katie Gibb

The university will issue formal notices of redundancy in March

University of Manchester offers support after weapons incident at Manchester Central Mosque

Grace Ellen

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon

Hey Liverpool social secs! Here are the best themes for your upcoming student socials

Maia Traverse

Wednesday nights have never looked better

Cambridge SU delays postgraduate presidential election results after disqualifying candidate

Giancarlo Mempouo

Roman Shainskyi was removed from the election following complaints he interfered with voting

Expert reveals shocking reason you might be single, and it’s to do with your phone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s a major ick

Zoo

Keepers share tragic 400-word Punch news as they reveal the future plans for stuffed toy

Kieran Galpin

Anyone want to go halves on a flight to Japan?

What on earth is boy kibble, the aggressively beige TikTok food trend?!

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer girl dinner