How old Gordon and Tana Ramsay were when they had their six kids, and the huge age gaps

Three of them have the same birthday

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The new Gordon Ramsay documentary on Netflix takes us behind the scenes into the everyday life of the celebrity chef, including his family life with his wife Tana and six kids. Some of his children are adults, while the youngest is just two, so here’s a look at how old the couple was when they had each child, and their big age gaps.

Megan – 27

Gordon and Tana’s first child was their daughter Megan in 1998, who is now 27. He was 31 and she was 24 when they had her, and Megan has always stayed away from the public eye, but has previously worked in the police.

Holly and Jack – 26

Just 19 months later, they welcomed twins Holly and Jack on 31st January 1999 and 1st January 2000, when Gordon was 33 and Tana was 25. Holly is now an influencer and model who has her own podcast 21 & Over, while Jack is in the Royal Marines. They are both 26.

Tilly – 24

Tilly, whose full name is Matilda, was born next, in 2001. Her dad was 35 and her mum was 27, and she’s the only one who has followed in Gordon’s footsteps and is now a chef and author who presents the BBC cooking show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch on CBBC.

Oscar – six

After that, Gordon and Tana had a whopping 18-year gap without any more children before having six-year-old Oscar in 2019. Gordon was 53 and Tana was 45, and they decided to have more kids after Tilly went to uni and they felt like the house was really empty.

Jesse – two

Their youngest child is Jesse, when Gordon was 57 and Tana was 49. He’s now two years old, and he actually has the same birthday as two of the other Ramseys, Gordon and Tilly! Yep, they were all born on 8th November. What a strange coincidence.

