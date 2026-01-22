The celebs who could’ve witnessed Victoria’s ‘inappropriate’ dance at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding

Legally, no one except Brooklyn and Nicola can release the ‘first dance’ video

2 hours ago

People are absolutely obsessed with the alleged Victoria Beckham “inappropriate” dance at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding, and loads of celebs were actually there when it all happened, who could have actually seen it.

Brooklyn accused his mum of “hijacking” his first dance and dancing “inappropriately” with him. So, if that moment really did happen the way Brooklyn described, a lot of very famous faces could’ve seen it with their own eyes.

The wedding itself was huge. Brooklyn and Nicola got married at the Peltz family’s £76 million Palm Beach mansion in Florida, with around 500 guests in attendance. It was a massive, luxury event with A-listers, family friends and celebrity icons all in one place.

So, here’s who could’ve been in the room when the controversial dance allegedly happened.

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay and David Beckham have been close friends for years, and their children practically grew up together. The celebrity chef attended Brooklyn’s wedding with his wife Tana and daughter Tilly.

He was also reportedly “very upset” that Brooklyn didn’t attend Holly Ramsay’s wedding last month.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria is a close friend of Victoria Beckham and was there wearing one of Victoria’s designs. Victoria even posted about dressing her for the wedding.

Marc Anthony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bulova (@bulova)

Marc Anthony didn’t just attend, he actually performed at the wedding. He was directly involved in the moment Brooklyn later described in his Instagram statement.

Brooklyn claimed Marc Anthony called him onto the stage at a time that was scheduled for his romantic first dance with Nicola. Instead, that moment turned into the dance with his mum, Victoria.

Snoop Dogg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PLAYERS CLUB 🥂 (@realplayers.club)

Apparently, Snoop Dogg also performed at the wedding as his gift to Brooklyn and Nicola.

He told The Mirror, “Brooklyn’s wedding is going to be a big affair and my gift to him and his wife-to-be is I will come down and do a set for them on their big day.”

The Spice Girls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spice Girls (@spicegirls)

Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Mel C, Victoria’s former Spice Girls bandmates, were all reportedly in attendance.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams

Both sisters attended the wedding, with Serena even sharing moments from the day on Instagram.

Jonathan Cheban

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Cheban (@foodgodfan123)

Also known as Foodgod, Jonathan confirmed his attendance in the comments on Nicola’s wedding posts. He wrote: “Was amazing.”

David Blaine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Blaine (@davidblaine)

The Beckhams were featured guests at David Blaine’s Beyond Magic show. He also reportedly performed during the cocktail hour, so he was there for the celebrations too.

Now, even though there were hundreds of attendees at the wedding, we might never get to see the actual “first dance” video. This is because only Brooklyn and Nicola have the legal rights to it, and only four people potentially have the video.

So basically, if anyone did witness it, it would’ve been some of the most famous people in the world who had to sign very strict NDAs.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock.