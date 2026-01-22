The Tab
Brooklyn Beckham left family member

Brooklyn Beckham kept one family member out of his brutal post, and it’s now been revealed

It was his secret ‘heartache’

Suchismita Ghosh

Brooklyn Beckham dropped his explosive Instagram statement about his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, but he left out one family member, and it’s now been revealed.

Brooklyn went in hard on his parents and brothers in his six-slide post, accusing them of being “controlling” and claiming his brothers had “blocked” him on social media. He also accused Victoria of “hijacking” his first dance with his wife, Nicola Peltz, and dancing “inappropriately” with him.

But one person was completely missing from the rant, and it was his little sister, Harper Beckham.

The secret ‘heartache’ he didn’t post about

via Instagram

Behind the fallout with his parents, Brooklyn is also dealing with the situation with Harper, something he didn’t mention publicly.

A source told The Sun that Brooklyn is struggling with being cut off from his sister. They said, “He really loves and misses Harper and wishes there was some way for him to see her without him seeing his parents.”

The source also explained how close Harper is to Nicola, which makes the situation even harder. “They were really close, and Harper was close with Nicola, so for this drama to come between them is heartbreaking,” the source said.

Another insider told The Mirror why the situation is so complicated. They said, “Fundamental logistics of his little sister living under the same roof as his parents… Makes things very hard, contact-wise.”

So even if Brooklyn wants to see Harper, it isn’t simple. She still lives with their parents, and everything is tied up in the wider family fallout.

They were always close before the fallout

via Instagram

Before all the drama, Brooklyn and Harper had a genuinely close relationship.

They were often seen together growing up, and Brooklyn has always been described as protective of her. Even when the Beckham family fallout started, Brooklyn and Nicola still publicly showed love to Harper online.

According to sources, their bond was always strong. “Brooklyn and Harper were always incredibly close. He adores her and so does his wife Nicola. They have an incredibly close bond and despite everything that has gone on, Brooklyn idolises her.”

The source added, “This is not an olive branch however. Just because they love Harper and want to show their affection doesn’t mean they’re trying to make amends with the family.”

