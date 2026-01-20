What happened inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s chaotic wedding, as per witnesses

1 hour ago

Usually, celebrity weddings are all glitz and glam, but according to eyewitnesses, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s 2022 Palm Beach wedding was apparently very chaotic and full of drama.

Last night, Brooklyn Beckham released a scathing statement exposing all the drama between him and his parents, David and Victoria. He dropped quite a few bombshells about what went wrong at his and Nicola’s wedding. They got married in April 2022 at Nicola’s father Nelson Peltz’s £76 million Palm Beach estate.

So, here’s everything that went chaotically wrong at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding, according to people who witnessed it.

The dress that started it all

some would say nicola peltz ruined her wedding herself by wearing them fuck ass versace platforms pic.twitter.com/rY3L60StfS — monica (@monicanen) January 19, 2026

One of the biggest talking points since the Beckham feud started was Nicola’s wedding dress. It’s long been rumoured that Nicola was supposed to wear a dress designed by Victoria Beckham, but that this never happened.

Now, Brooklyn said in his Instagram statement that Victoria cancelled making the dress very late in the process, leaving Nicola stressed and forced to urgently find another option.

However, as per Vogue, the custom Valentino Couture gown that Nicola wore actually took around a year to make, and involved fittings in Rome and the US.

Nicola also addressed this back in 2022. She told Grazia, “We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it.”

So, no one outside the family truly knows what happened behind the scenes.

The ‘very inappropriate’ first dance

Brooklyn caused a huge stir by claiming his mum, Victoria, “danced very inappropriately” during his first dance with Nicola.

“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song,” Brooklyn wrote.

Now, Stavros Agapiou, who was a guest at the wedding, actually confirmed this on Instagram. They said, “I was there and she did, he’s telling the truth.”

However, another person who was at the wedding said that Nicola and Brooklyn had their first dance earlier. The anonymous witness said, “Nicola and Brooklyn had their formal first dance early in the evening and she also had the traditional first dance with her father. Later on, when everyone was casual, Marc Anthony performed and got people dancing. Brooklyn and Victoria danced, David and Harper danced, and everyone had a great time.”

The jaw-dropping speech that made Nicola cry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

Speeches can be awkward at the best of times, but according to an anonymous tip shared by celebrity gossip Instagram account @deuxmoi, one speech allegedly caused real upset.

The source claims Marc Anthony gave a speech that didn’t mention Nicola or her family at all. Instead, he reportedly dedicated a song to Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn.

According to this account, Nicola became very emotional and ran out crying, with her family following her. They allegedly didn’t return until later in the evening.

The planners, the lawsuits and the aftermath

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EXPRESS (@express)

Apparently, the couple went through three wedding planners. Preston Bailey stepped down six weeks before the wedding. As per documents obtained by MailOnline, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba lasted only nine days before Nicola fired them, frustrated with repeated mistakes and mismanaged RSVPs for VIPs like Lewis Hamilton.

Nicola’s father later sued one of the planning companies, claiming they refused to return a $159,000 deposit.

As per PEOPLE , the legal dispute was settled in 2023.

