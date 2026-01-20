The Tab

I was at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding and here’s the truth about that ‘hijacked’ first dance

Brooklyn claims his mum Victoria ‘danced very inappropriately’ on him

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

After Brooklyn Beckham’s shocking Instagram attack on his parents Victoria and David, someone who was at the wedding has spoken out about about *that* dance.

In his bombshell statement, the 26-year-old accused his mum of “hijacking” his first dance with Nicola Peltz and “inappropriately” dancing on him. The pair got married in Florida in April 2022.

“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead,” he alleged.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.”

Now, Stavros Agapiou, a guest who was at the lavish Palm Beach wedding, has claimed that Victoria did dance “inappropriately,” and they saw it with their own eyes.

Stavros is the partner of British DJ Fat Tony, who was asked to perform at the reception. There are pictures of them both at the wedding. Stavros, who isn’t famous himself, spoke out about the now-famous wedding dance on in an Instagram comment, claiming: “I was there and she did, he’s telling the truth.”

Credit: Instagram

This isn’t actually the first time we’ve heard about this wedding dance, either. A report from PEOPLE in May 2025 claimed that Victoria made Nicola cry after taking over the dance.

“Marc Anthony, who is a friend of the Beckhams, offered to perform as a gift at the wedding. Before the song began, Marc Anthony asked Brooklyn to come to the stage, and then announced, ‘The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up, Victoria Beckham!'” a source said.

Another insider added: “It was such a jaw-dropping moment that it left the whole room in absolute shock — you could hear a pin drop.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fat Tony (@dj_fattony_)

According to the report, guests were in shock when Victoria started slow dancing with her son. “It wasn’t appropriate,” one source said, while another claimed they saw “Nicola run from the room crying”.

An insider added: “Nicola felt like Victoria did this on purpose, when she knew it was a pre-planned romantic dance meant for Brooklyn and Nicola. What she couldn’t understand was why.”

Victoria Beckham hasn’t responded to the allegations yet. The Tab has reached out to her for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram 

More on: Brooklyn Beckham Celebrity Viral
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Read Next

Brooklyn

‘I have been silent’: All 821 words of Brooklyn Beckham’s venomous takedown of his parents

Brooklyn Beckham legal notice blocked

Brooklyn Beckham sent a bizarre legal ‘desist’ notice to parents before blocking them

Brooklyn Beckham feud digs

Every brutal dig the Beckhams have thrown at each other as Brooklyn blocks his entire family

Latest

Here are 7 seven reasons why YOU should join the London Tab

Lucy Evanson

Come to our open meeting at 7pm on the 29th January at the Montagu Pyke!

The ‘underwear’ dress Victoria Beckham wore to Brooklyn’s wedding is dividing people

Ellissa Bain

I think she looks amazing

Heated Rivalry plot hole Scott Kip

Heated Rivalry star exposes a huge plot hole in Scott and Kip’s story and how it nearly got worse

Suchismita Ghosh

It makes no sense

Okay, we gave each Lancs college a pop album based entirely on vibes

Emma Netscher

Who needs Spotify’s daily mix when The Lancaster Tab has your back on what tunes to put on today

Brooklyn Beckham memes

We shouldn’t laugh, but these savage memes about the Beckham family fallout are killing me off

Kieran Galpin

People have depicted Brooklyn’s first dance with his mum, and the results are brutally hilarious

Watch: Students evacuated after fire broke out at University of Salford accommodation

Becky Devonshire-Pay

The fire allegedly started from a tumble dryer

Tyrique reveals he turned down Love Island All Stars 2026 for the most iconic reason

Ellissa Bain

Love him for this

Traitors finale set to come to the big screen at this Manchester venue’s watch party

Emma Nichols

Get your cloaks ready and your Claudia wigs brushed

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie Hudson Williams friendship

Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams reveal the truth about their close friendship

Suchismita Ghosh

They even got matching tattoos

It’s official: The King’s Tab is looking for MORE writers to join the team

Isabella Zbucki

Come to our open meeting on Thursday 29th January, 6pm at The Vault!

Here are 7 seven reasons why YOU should join the London Tab

Lucy Evanson

Come to our open meeting at 7pm on the 29th January at the Montagu Pyke!

The ‘underwear’ dress Victoria Beckham wore to Brooklyn’s wedding is dividing people

Ellissa Bain

I think she looks amazing

Heated Rivalry plot hole Scott Kip

Heated Rivalry star exposes a huge plot hole in Scott and Kip’s story and how it nearly got worse

Suchismita Ghosh

It makes no sense

Okay, we gave each Lancs college a pop album based entirely on vibes

Emma Netscher

Who needs Spotify’s daily mix when The Lancaster Tab has your back on what tunes to put on today

Brooklyn Beckham memes

We shouldn’t laugh, but these savage memes about the Beckham family fallout are killing me off

Kieran Galpin

People have depicted Brooklyn’s first dance with his mum, and the results are brutally hilarious

Watch: Students evacuated after fire broke out at University of Salford accommodation

Becky Devonshire-Pay

The fire allegedly started from a tumble dryer

Tyrique reveals he turned down Love Island All Stars 2026 for the most iconic reason

Ellissa Bain

Love him for this

Traitors finale set to come to the big screen at this Manchester venue’s watch party

Emma Nichols

Get your cloaks ready and your Claudia wigs brushed

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie Hudson Williams friendship

Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams reveal the truth about their close friendship

Suchismita Ghosh

They even got matching tattoos

It’s official: The King’s Tab is looking for MORE writers to join the team

Isabella Zbucki

Come to our open meeting on Thursday 29th January, 6pm at The Vault!