I was at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding and here’s the truth about that ‘hijacked’ first dance

After Brooklyn Beckham’s shocking Instagram attack on his parents Victoria and David, someone who was at the wedding has spoken out about about *that* dance.

In his bombshell statement, the 26-year-old accused his mum of “hijacking” his first dance with Nicola Peltz and “inappropriately” dancing on him. The pair got married in Florida in April 2022.

“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead,” he alleged.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.”

Now, Stavros Agapiou, a guest who was at the lavish Palm Beach wedding, has claimed that Victoria did dance “inappropriately,” and they saw it with their own eyes.

Stavros is the partner of British DJ Fat Tony, who was asked to perform at the reception. There are pictures of them both at the wedding. Stavros, who isn’t famous himself, spoke out about the now-famous wedding dance on in an Instagram comment, claiming: “I was there and she did, he’s telling the truth.”

This isn’t actually the first time we’ve heard about this wedding dance, either. A report from PEOPLE in May 2025 claimed that Victoria made Nicola cry after taking over the dance.

“Marc Anthony, who is a friend of the Beckhams, offered to perform as a gift at the wedding. Before the song began, Marc Anthony asked Brooklyn to come to the stage, and then announced, ‘The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up, Victoria Beckham!'” a source said.

Another insider added: “It was such a jaw-dropping moment that it left the whole room in absolute shock — you could hear a pin drop.”

According to the report, guests were in shock when Victoria started slow dancing with her son. “It wasn’t appropriate,” one source said, while another claimed they saw “Nicola run from the room crying”.

An insider added: “Nicola felt like Victoria did this on purpose, when she knew it was a pre-planned romantic dance meant for Brooklyn and Nicola. What she couldn’t understand was why.”

Victoria Beckham hasn’t responded to the allegations yet. The Tab has reached out to her for comment.

