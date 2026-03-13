The wild rules of one-sided polyamory, as Myron from Louis Theroux manosphere doc praises it

31 mins ago

Justin and Myron from the Louis Theroux manosphere documentary are both in one-sided polyamorous relationships, so let’s unpack what that actually means and the wild rules.

Louis Theroux’s new documentary, Into The Manosphere, contains interviews with men in the “red pill” and manosphere community. He talks to big names online like HS Tikky Tokky, Ed Matthews, Justin Waller and Myron from the Fresh and Fit podcast.

Here’s what the manosphere documentary said about one-sided polyamory

Justin and Myron both introduced their partners to the documentary and talked about their one-sided polyamorous relationships.

“I’m going to get a lot of smoke for this, I always do,” Justin said when Louis asked him about his wife. “People are always mad at me when they ask me about my relationship.”

When asked if he’s in a polyamorous relationship, he said: “One-sided monogamy, yeah. Women don’t want to sleep with other men when they love a man. The mother of my children, the woman that I’m with, she doesn’t talk to other men.”

He continued: “I don’t believe that every man should go out and have a bunch of women, or have his wife have threesomes with his girlfriends.”

The rules of a one-sided polyamorous relationship are pretty restrictive

We’re all quite familiar with what the rules of polyamory are at this point. Just to make sure you’re caught up, people in polyamorous relationships have a primary partner, but both people are open to exploring connections with other people. It’s up to the couple what that can mean – some people are only comfortable going on dates, others are comfortable sleeping with other people.

So, for people in one-sided poly relationships, it means only one partner can be open, and the other has to stay monogamous and loyal. For both Justin and Myron, this means they can be open while their partners remain loyal to them. While Justin’s wife doesn’t seem to mind it, Myron’s girlfriend looks visibly uncomfortable the whole time they talk about it.

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Featured image via Netflix