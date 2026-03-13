Louis Theroux reveals the worst person he’s ever met and the whole world can agree

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Everyone’s talking about Louis Theroux after his new documentary Inside The Manosphere released on Netflix, and he’s now shared the worst person he’s ever met through all his years of documentary-making.

The documentary delves into the influence extremist online influencers are having on young boys, which has been a huge topic since the multi-award-winning TV show Adolescence.

Speaking to LadBible this week, the 55-year-old documentary maker was asked a series of questions, and one of them was: “Who’s the worst person you’ve met?” He answered the question very honestly, saying the worst person he’s come into contact with is British TV personality and DJ Jimmy Savile, who sexually abused hundreds of victims over five decades.

“My mind tends to go to Jimmy Savile basically because actually when I met him, I was making a documentary, but his crimes had not been discovered,” he said.

“So, it was that strange dissonance of later finding out that he’d done these dreadful things. He’d been a serial sex offender and not knowing at the time, but he’s well-advertised as probably the worst kind of ‘VIP predator’ or person in the public eye who was a predator, certainly of recent times.”

Theroux filmed a documentary called When Louis Met… Jimmy in the year 2000 and spent two weeks at his homes in Leeds, Scarborough, and Glencoe. He asked the presenter about the paedophilia rumours, but Savile always denied the claims and was never convicted of any criminal crimes during his lifetime.

It wasn’t until 2012, a year after his death, that it emerged that Savile had abused hundreds of people. An official report was published in 2013 by the Metropolitan Police and the NSPCC, which revealed police had recorded 214 offences against victims as young as eight, including 34 rapes.

The Crown Prosecution Service apologised for missing the opportunity to prosecute while he was still alive. Theroux then filmed another documentary in 2016 titled Louis Theroux: Savile, where he watched back the old interviews and saw how he was manipulated by the abuser.

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