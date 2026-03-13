The Tab

Louis Theroux reveals the worst person he’s ever met and the whole world can agree

He named one very specific man

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Everyone’s talking about Louis Theroux after his new documentary Inside The Manosphere released on Netflix, and he’s now shared the worst person he’s ever met through all his years of documentary-making.

The documentary delves into the influence extremist online influencers are having on young boys, which has been a huge topic since the multi-award-winning TV show Adolescence.

Speaking to LadBible this week, the 55-year-old documentary maker was asked a series of questions, and one of them was: “Who’s the worst person you’ve met?” He answered the question very honestly, saying the worst person he’s come into contact with is British TV personality and DJ Jimmy Savile, who sexually abused hundreds of victims over five decades.

“My mind tends to go to Jimmy Savile basically because actually when I met him, I was making a documentary, but his crimes had not been discovered,” he said.

“So, it was that strange dissonance of later finding out that he’d done these dreadful things. He’d been a serial sex offender and not knowing at the time, but he’s well-advertised as probably the worst kind of ‘VIP predator’ or person in the public eye who was a predator, certainly of recent times.”

Credit: BBC

Theroux filmed a documentary called When Louis Met… Jimmy in the year 2000 and spent two weeks at his homes in Leeds, Scarborough, and Glencoe. He asked the presenter about the paedophilia rumours, but Savile always denied the claims and was never convicted of any criminal crimes during his lifetime.

It wasn’t until 2012, a year after his death, that it emerged that Savile had abused hundreds of people. An official report was published in 2013 by the Metropolitan Police and the NSPCC, which revealed police had recorded 214 offences against victims as young as eight, including 34 rapes.

The Crown Prosecution Service apologised for missing the opportunity to prosecute while he was still alive. Theroux then filmed another documentary in 2016 titled Louis Theroux: Savile, where he watched back the old interviews and saw how he was manipulated by the abuser.

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: 

More on: Louis Theroux Netflix TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Louis Theroux reveals why Andrew Tate refused to take part in Inside the Manosphere doc

detail proves Zendaya married Tom Holland

People have spotted a subtle detail that ‘proves’ Zendaya is actually married to Tom Holland

As Harry Styles speaks about Liam Payne for first time, here’s everything 1D boys have said

Latest

Doja Cat apologises as celebs slam Timothée Chalamet for opera and ballet comments

Hebe Hancock

‘I just wanted a hug’

The wild rules of one-sided polyamory, as Myron from Louis Theroux manosphere doc praises it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His girlfriend has left him

Former professional rugby player takes Leeds Beckett University students to Las Vegas

Dhvani Sandlas

‘It doesn’t get any bigger than this’

Jordan claims Amber is yet to sign divorce papers after Love Is Blind, and it’s getting messy

Hayley Soen

‘She said she would do it this week’

Warwick University students, here’s how you can claim compensation for strikes and Covid

Abbie Fox

You might be able to receive real money to make up for disruption to your degree

They’re going strong, so here’s what Helena and Carrington have been up to since All Stars

Ellissa Bain

I’m so shocked they’re still together

Love Is Blind to a baby and engagement: A full rundown of DeVonta’s post-show saga

Hayley Soen

He’s only been dating his pregnant fiancée for two months

King’s College London Varsity is back: Here’s everything you can expect this year

Sabrina Hau

The UCL rivalry has never felt so strong

From France to the USA: Here’s what your KCL study abroad destination says about you

Gamze Aslan

Are you even on a year abroad if you don’t have ‘London/ (location)’ in your Insta bio

Attention street food lovers, SPARK:York’s lease has been officially extended to 2030

Shannon Downing

The popular street food venue made from shipping containers will remain in Piccadilly for several more years

Doja Cat apologises as celebs slam Timothée Chalamet for opera and ballet comments

Hebe Hancock

‘I just wanted a hug’

The wild rules of one-sided polyamory, as Myron from Louis Theroux manosphere doc praises it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His girlfriend has left him

Former professional rugby player takes Leeds Beckett University students to Las Vegas

Dhvani Sandlas

‘It doesn’t get any bigger than this’

Jordan claims Amber is yet to sign divorce papers after Love Is Blind, and it’s getting messy

Hayley Soen

‘She said she would do it this week’

Warwick University students, here’s how you can claim compensation for strikes and Covid

Abbie Fox

You might be able to receive real money to make up for disruption to your degree

They’re going strong, so here’s what Helena and Carrington have been up to since All Stars

Ellissa Bain

I’m so shocked they’re still together

Love Is Blind to a baby and engagement: A full rundown of DeVonta’s post-show saga

Hayley Soen

He’s only been dating his pregnant fiancée for two months

King’s College London Varsity is back: Here’s everything you can expect this year

Sabrina Hau

The UCL rivalry has never felt so strong

From France to the USA: Here’s what your KCL study abroad destination says about you

Gamze Aslan

Are you even on a year abroad if you don’t have ‘London/ (location)’ in your Insta bio

Attention street food lovers, SPARK:York’s lease has been officially extended to 2030

Shannon Downing

The popular street food venue made from shipping containers will remain in Piccadilly for several more years