The Tab
detail proves Zendaya married Tom Holland

People have spotted a subtle detail that ‘proves’ Zendaya is actually married to Tom Holland

So it was all true?

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

People think they’ve spotted a subtle detail that actually “proves” that Zendaya might be married to Tom Holland.

The rumours started earlier this month after Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach made a surprising comment on the red carpet at the SAG Awards 2026. Speaking to Access Hollywood, Roach said, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

He laughed afterwards and didn’t explain any further, but the comment immediately sparked loads of speculation online.

Soon after, a supposed “wedding photo” of Zendaya and Tom Holland started doing the rounds on social media. The blurry image appeared to show Tom placing a ring on her finger while they stood outside with a priest and white flowers.

However, people quickly pointed out that the photo was probably fake. Many said it looked like it had been created using AI.

But now people think they’ve spotted something a bit more interesting

detail proves Zendaya married Tom Holland

via Berzane Nasser/ABACA/Shutterstock

Recently, Zendaya appeared at Paris Fashion Week for the Louis Vuitton autumn/winter 2026 show at the Louvre. She wore a white button-up shirt with a very long pointed collar and a white bubble skirt, finishing the look with a black belt and black heels.

At first glance, it just looked like another Fashion Week outfit. But when photos from inside the show started circulating online, people noticed a thin gold band on her ring finger.

Some people think the delicate band looks like a wedding ring rather than an engagement ring, especially because Zendaya seemed to be wearing it alongside the large diamond ring she was first seen with back in 2025.

“Wait… Zendaya wearing a wedding band?” one person wrote.

Another said, “That looks like a wedding ring under the engagement ring.”

Of course, there’s still no confirmation that the jewellery actually means anything, but it definitely looks convincing.

Zendaya and Tom Holland haven’t said anything about the rumours. And until the couple confirm it themselves, no one really knows for sure.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Jumeau Alexis/ABACA/Shutterstock.

More on: Celebrity Tom Holland Zendaya
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Zendaya Tom Holland

Not a drill: There’s finally some real pics of Zendaya after secret wedding to Tom Holland

Celebrity couples secret weddings

Before Tom Holland and Zendaya, these celebrity couples pulled off shockingly secret weddings

Zendaya and Tom Holland ‘wedding photo’ emerges after stylist claims they are ‘married’

Latest

Leeds University students lead call for misogyny to be reclassified as a hate crime

Poppy Grainger

Misogyny is not currently a crime, but Leeds University Union is demanding change

Peter Mandelson

How and where to read the Peter Mandelson files, because it’s more confusing than Epstein’s

Kieran Galpin

There are currently 146 pages

The strict reason Bridgerton’s Francesca is wearing black at Benedict and Sophie’s wedding

Ellissa Bain

It had been months since John died

Oh hell, Bonnie Blue is back doing Spring Break with ‘barely legals’ despite being pregnant

Hayley Soen

She knows no bounds

Love Island All Stars 2026

Wait, has this All Stars Islander got straight back with their Love Island ex after the show?!

Hayley Soen

What was the point in going back to the villa?

Calling all newly elected Social Media officers: Here’s how to blow up your society’s socials

Erin Malik

A step-by-step guide on how to outdo your predecessors

Um, a bride has already said this slur that is so bad it had to be cut from MAFS Australia

Hayley Soen

She said it to Gia on the very first day

The Lancaster Tab Tries: One Lancaster pub quiz for every day of the week

Erin Malik

Evenings starting to feel a bit free? It’s time to put your brain to the test

Erm, Glasgow Caledonian University is actually one of the hardest unis to get into

Georgia French

Cali is up there with Oxbridge and St Andrews for lowest acceptance rates.

Where to live next year: A King’s College London students’ guide to London housing

Benjamin Wall

So you can give main character energy in your London accommodation

Leeds University students lead call for misogyny to be reclassified as a hate crime

Poppy Grainger

Misogyny is not currently a crime, but Leeds University Union is demanding change

Peter Mandelson

How and where to read the Peter Mandelson files, because it’s more confusing than Epstein’s

Kieran Galpin

There are currently 146 pages

The strict reason Bridgerton’s Francesca is wearing black at Benedict and Sophie’s wedding

Ellissa Bain

It had been months since John died

Oh hell, Bonnie Blue is back doing Spring Break with ‘barely legals’ despite being pregnant

Hayley Soen

She knows no bounds

Love Island All Stars 2026

Wait, has this All Stars Islander got straight back with their Love Island ex after the show?!

Hayley Soen

What was the point in going back to the villa?

Calling all newly elected Social Media officers: Here’s how to blow up your society’s socials

Erin Malik

A step-by-step guide on how to outdo your predecessors

Um, a bride has already said this slur that is so bad it had to be cut from MAFS Australia

Hayley Soen

She said it to Gia on the very first day

The Lancaster Tab Tries: One Lancaster pub quiz for every day of the week

Erin Malik

Evenings starting to feel a bit free? It’s time to put your brain to the test

Erm, Glasgow Caledonian University is actually one of the hardest unis to get into

Georgia French

Cali is up there with Oxbridge and St Andrews for lowest acceptance rates.

Where to live next year: A King’s College London students’ guide to London housing

Benjamin Wall

So you can give main character energy in your London accommodation