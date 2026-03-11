People have spotted a subtle detail that ‘proves’ Zendaya is actually married to Tom Holland

So it was all true?

People think they’ve spotted a subtle detail that actually “proves” that Zendaya might be married to Tom Holland.

The rumours started earlier this month after Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach made a surprising comment on the red carpet at the SAG Awards 2026. Speaking to Access Hollywood, Roach said, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

He laughed afterwards and didn’t explain any further, but the comment immediately sparked loads of speculation online.

Soon after, a supposed “wedding photo” of Zendaya and Tom Holland started doing the rounds on social media. The blurry image appeared to show Tom placing a ring on her finger while they stood outside with a priest and white flowers.

However, people quickly pointed out that the photo was probably fake. Many said it looked like it had been created using AI.

But now people think they’ve spotted something a bit more interesting

Recently, Zendaya appeared at Paris Fashion Week for the Louis Vuitton autumn/winter 2026 show at the Louvre. She wore a white button-up shirt with a very long pointed collar and a white bubble skirt, finishing the look with a black belt and black heels.

At first glance, it just looked like another Fashion Week outfit. But when photos from inside the show started circulating online, people noticed a thin gold band on her ring finger.

Some people think the delicate band looks like a wedding ring rather than an engagement ring, especially because Zendaya seemed to be wearing it alongside the large diamond ring she was first seen with back in 2025.

“Wait… Zendaya wearing a wedding band?” one person wrote.

Another said, “That looks like a wedding ring under the engagement ring.”

Of course, there’s still no confirmation that the jewellery actually means anything, but it definitely looks convincing.

Zendaya and Tom Holland haven’t said anything about the rumours. And until the couple confirm it themselves, no one really knows for sure.

Featured image via Jumeau Alexis/ABACA/Shutterstock.