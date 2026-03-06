The Tab
Not a drill: There’s finally some real pics of Zendaya after secret wedding to Tom Holland

The internet combusted earlier this week when a longtime friend of Zendaya claimed she had already married Tom Holland.

Tom and Zendaya have famously kept their relationship behind closed doors, which is partly why Law Roach’s word vomit was so jarring.

“The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” he claimed on the Actor Awards red carpet.

After that, images on Twitter began going viral. The first pic, which was painfully blurry, showed Tom slipping a ring on his new wife’s hand. The images continued from there, and while the quality did improve, they were all proven to be fake.

The Tom Holland and Zendaya pics were fake, but these aren’t

Zendaya is currently barreling towards the April 3 release of her A24 film, The Drama, alongside Robert Pattinson. Ironically, the film created some buzz earlier this year when pictures of their characters’ engagement went viral.

In a new photoshoot for the film, photographed by Sean Thomas, Zendaya’s hand looked a bit heavier as she stacked a solid gold band on top of her engagement ring. These pics also went viral, with many interpreting the images as the first official confirmation of the super-secretive wedding.

“It’s Mrs Holland for you,” one person commented underneath, as another questioned, “We’re never learning anymore though, are we?”

A24’s official Twitter account also posted a video of Robert and Zendaya. Again, the gold band is visible in a few blink and you’ll miss it moments. Though some have pointed out that it could just be a reference to the movie, which is about a married couple, the rings are very different.

When the pic of Zendaya and Robert’s “engagement” first went viral, it clearly showed a sparkly diamond ring. This one was a gold band, and strategically placed beneath the engagement ring.

