Tom Holland speaks out about Zendaya as Robert Pattinson ‘engagement’ pic goes viral

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson gave us a collective heart attack after a photo of the pair “announcing” their engagement started doing the rounds online. In the picture, Zendaya is flashing a giant diamond ring while posing with Pattinson, prompting immediate confusion.

The chaos really kicked off thanks to a section printed in The Boston Globe, which appeared to genuinely announce that the two actors were engaged. Considering both Zendaya and Pattinson have been in a long-term relationships for years, people were understandably baffled.

Well, it turns out that the whole thing was a marketing stunt.

The photo and engagement announcement were actually an ad for Zendaya and Pattinson’s upcoming A24 romantic comedy The Drama. Look a little closer and the engagement notice even lists the couple as “Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson”, their characters in the film. So everyone can relax.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have always been notoriously private, and that a flashy newspaper engagement reveal would be the least likely way they’d announce anything.

Tom has been very open in the past about disliking public intrusion into their relationship. Speaking to GQ back in 2021, he said: “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore. A moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

He added that he’s always been “adamant to keep my private life private”, saying he and Zendaya “felt robbed of our privacy” when early dating rumours first exploded online.

And while engagement rumours have circled them repeatedly over the past year, complete with Tom’s own dad joining in on his blog, neither actor has ever confirmed anything. What Tom has confirmed, however, is that they’re still very much together.

In December, when asked point-blank by TMZ whether they’d split, Holland replied: “No, absolutely not. Our relationship is something that we are quite protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone.”

The Boston Globe later explained that they’d received an “unusual request” asking if their TV critic column could be bumped to make space for an advert. That advert ended up being the now-viral fake engagement announcement promoting The Drama.

Plot details are being kept quiet for now, with the film only teasing a single ominous tagline: “Days before their wedding, a couple’s relationship is shaken when one partner discovers unsettling truths about the other.”

The Drama is set for release in spring 2026.

Featured image credit: A24