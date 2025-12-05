The Tab

The Euphoria director has released a load of spoilers, and people are NOT happy about them

Just WAIT until you hear them

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

It’s been literal years since Euphoria season two ended and, apparently, patience is not rewarded. HBO has finally revealed a tiny first look at Zendaya as Rue in the upcoming season… but director Sam Levinson has also decided to casually spill spoilers of the plot in a Variety interview.

Credit: HBO

So here’s what’s confirmed: Season three jumps forward five years. Rue is now in Mexico, back in the grips of chaos and still indebted to Laurie. Yes, the terrifying drug dealer Laurie. And Rue’s trying to “innovatively” pay that debt off — whatever that means.

People think Rue being alive, let alone road-tripping in Mexico, makes zero sense. Rue spent season two carrying tens of thousands in stolen drugs, and Laurie made it VERY clear she doesn’t let debts slide. So, people are struggling to believe Rue has just been chilling for five years without losing a kidney or waking up in a shipping container.

Basically, people wanted Rue’s story to move forward, not sideways into a Breaking Bad fanfiction.

Levinson also confirmed the pairing nobody wanted: Cassie and Nate are living together in the suburbs and engaged. He even doubled down and said they do get married, promising it’ll be an “unforgettable night”. People think the only unforgettable part is how unbelievably stupid it is.

“Cassie and Nate’s unstructured insecure asses getting married is the dumbest decision ever,” one person said on X. And, no one exactly loves Sydney Sweeney right now.

The rest of the characters just feel… random. Jules is at art school “avoiding responsibility”. Maddy works at a talent agency and scams on the side. Lexi is thriving in Hollywood (good for her tbh).

Credit: HBO

People think it all feels disconnected, like five different spinoffs awkwardly glued together. On top of all that, many are furious the spoilers even exist. People waited three years for mystery, suspense and big reveals — not the showrunner handing out plot points, as you do.

Still, Levinson insists this is the best season yet, so let’s hope the final product is more exciting than the spoilers he just casually dropped.

Featured image credit: HBO

