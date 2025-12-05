The Tab

Durham University to standardise all degrees for next year

The changes will impact module choices and assessments

May Thomson | News

Durham University’s new Durham Education Framework will see the restructuring of all degrees for next year. 

Students will no longer be able to take modules from other levels and assessments will be standardised across faculties.

The University maintains that what students learn will remain the same, but says programmes need reorganising to improve sustainability and run more effectively. Senate papers describe the current system as expensive and fragmented.

The programme frameworks will determine module credit sizes, assessment load, and the balance of core and optional choices: “a good curriculum does not necessarily offer more choice; it offers academically coherent choice.”

Some staff have raised concerns about the planned changes. One academic told Palatinate that: “If we still don’t know how modules will run or which will be a core module, we can’t give prospective students accurate information.”

Professor Tony Fawcett said: “Our degree programmes already offer students an excellent education and this programme will help us to enhance this further.

“The Durham Education Framework project will enable us to develop our degree programmes even more carefully, and make sure we can maintain the academic excellence of our offer while ensuring our institutional sustainability.

“The framework will review and reshape elements of our degree provision, helping us to deliver more efficient programmes for staff, and more effective programmes for students.

“Staff and student engagement is critical to achieving the aims of the Durham Education Framework. We are working closely with staff to help better manage workload and meet student expectations, so we can ensure they continue to receive an excellent experience at the University.”

Featured image via Canva.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.  

May Thomson | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

The ‘Red Zone’ and the grey area: The moral ambiguity of sharking at Durham University

What the hell, John? Durham’s ‘it boy’ reveals new Klute tattoos

Durham commemorates its queer history: The story of the first gay councillor, Sam Green

Latest

The ultimate guide to Christmas markets in and around Durham

Hailey Tang

Except they progressively get further away…

Durham University to standardise all degrees for next year

May Thomson

The changes will impact module choices and assessments

Here’s what your favourite top five song of the year says about you as a KCL student

Rosanna McNeil

Some more psychoanalysis based off of your music taste

Zootopia 3 is confirmed, and the Zootopia 2 post-credit scene gives a big hint on the plot

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Everyone get excited

Wet Leg concert forced to stop twice at Cardiff’s Students’ Union amid safety concerns

Amy Ford

Fans screamed, ‘OUT, OUT, OUT!’ as audience members were removed by staff

A deep dive into the art of the Bristol seminar

Scarlet Richards

I guess we’ll never know

Here’s what’s going on with Lucas’ hair in Stranger Things season five and what it symbolises

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s actually a deep meaning

wicked for good political lines glinda elphaba fight

Wicked and Wicked: For Good cut out four controversial political lines from the stage show

Claudia Cox

They glossed over the references to US politicians

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

Kieran Galpin

It’s a lot of words

The chilling real kidnapping that shaped Winona Ryders’ Stranger Things performance

Hebe Hancock

It’s just as emotional as the show

The ultimate guide to Christmas markets in and around Durham

Hailey Tang

Except they progressively get further away…

Durham University to standardise all degrees for next year

May Thomson

The changes will impact module choices and assessments

Here’s what your favourite top five song of the year says about you as a KCL student

Rosanna McNeil

Some more psychoanalysis based off of your music taste

Zootopia 3 is confirmed, and the Zootopia 2 post-credit scene gives a big hint on the plot

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Everyone get excited

Wet Leg concert forced to stop twice at Cardiff’s Students’ Union amid safety concerns

Amy Ford

Fans screamed, ‘OUT, OUT, OUT!’ as audience members were removed by staff

A deep dive into the art of the Bristol seminar

Scarlet Richards

I guess we’ll never know

Here’s what’s going on with Lucas’ hair in Stranger Things season five and what it symbolises

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s actually a deep meaning

wicked for good political lines glinda elphaba fight

Wicked and Wicked: For Good cut out four controversial political lines from the stage show

Claudia Cox

They glossed over the references to US politicians

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

Kieran Galpin

It’s a lot of words

The chilling real kidnapping that shaped Winona Ryders’ Stranger Things performance

Hebe Hancock

It’s just as emotional as the show