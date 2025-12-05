Durham University to standardise all degrees for next year

The changes will impact module choices and assessments

2 hours ago

Durham University’s new Durham Education Framework will see the restructuring of all degrees for next year.

Students will no longer be able to take modules from other levels and assessments will be standardised across faculties.

The University maintains that what students learn will remain the same, but says programmes need reorganising to improve sustainability and run more effectively. Senate papers describe the current system as expensive and fragmented.

The programme frameworks will determine module credit sizes, assessment load, and the balance of core and optional choices: “a good curriculum does not necessarily offer more choice; it offers academically coherent choice.”

Some staff have raised concerns about the planned changes. One academic told Palatinate that: “If we still don’t know how modules will run or which will be a core module, we can’t give prospective students accurate information.”

Professor Tony Fawcett said: “Our degree programmes already offer students an excellent education and this programme will help us to enhance this further.

“The Durham Education Framework project will enable us to develop our degree programmes even more carefully, and make sure we can maintain the academic excellence of our offer while ensuring our institutional sustainability.

“The framework will review and reshape elements of our degree provision, helping us to deliver more efficient programmes for staff, and more effective programmes for students.

“Staff and student engagement is critical to achieving the aims of the Durham Education Framework. We are working closely with staff to help better manage workload and meet student expectations, so we can ensure they continue to receive an excellent experience at the University.”

