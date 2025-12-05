The Tab

Here’s what’s going on with Lucas’ hair in Stranger Things season five and what it symbolises

There’s actually a deep meaning

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Lucas’ hair in season five of Stranger Things is getting dragged all over socials, but what does it actually symbolise?

As one of the key characters, Lucas’ hair has changed a lot from the beginning of Stranger Things. This isn’t surprising – he’s a whole five years older now. But his haircut in the newest season of the Netflix series has been seriously dividing fans, who can’t decide if it’s accurate or just a huge glow down.

His iconic season four hair has been getting compared to the less uniform, more messy hairstyle he has for season five. Sarah Hindsgaul, the head of the hair department for Stranger Things, explained the thought process behind Lucas’ redesign for the last season.

“Lucas is very interested in being accepted by the popular boys in school, so he gets a very modern haircut, and like all teenagers, he overdoes it a bit,” she said in a 2022 interview with Awards Radar. “We did research to find what would be a very modern hairstyle for that time, and there were a lot of bands coming out with that hairstyle at the time. The hair was very much about finding yourself, and the show is also very much about growing up and figuring out who you are.”

She added: “That often takes many different steps, and we often go wrong a few times and overdo it a bit.”

There are lots of posts going around claiming that Caleb McLaughlin’s dad cut his hair for the first four seasons of Stranger Things, but as far as I can see, this is just a rumour.

@whatthefartguys1

like why…#strangerthings5 #hair #strangerthings #lucassinclair #fypシ

♬ original sound – Cupcakes

Based on the earlier interview with Sarah, Stranger Things viewers are theorising that Lucas’ new hair, which isn’t as sharp and clean cut, symbolises how things are getting out of hand in Hawkins.

“Season four, he was trying to conform and fit in, season five, things are falling apart, and he can’t hold it in,” one person on TikTok said.

“I mean, I don’t think Hawkins would have a very good barber in the state it’s in right now,” another person commented.

We don’t know how Lucas’ story will end yet,  but iCaleb has already confirmed he gets a different ending than the rest of the characters – we’ll find out more on 26th December!

