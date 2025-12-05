The Tab
Stranger Things viewers’ ‘hydra theory’ predicts huge plot twist in season five volume two

Is yet another monster coming for Hawkins?

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

In the gap between volume one and volume two of season five, Stranger Things viewers have had plenty of time to comb every episode for clues. Plenty of Stranger Things fans are convinced by the theory that a massive new monster called a hydra could be coming for Hawkins within the next few episodes.

A hydra is a reptilian monster from Greek mythology. The creature has several heads. If you cut one head off, two more spring up. You have to burn the stumps to prevent heads from coming back, so you can kill it. a thessalhydra is a monster in Dungeons and Dragons.

Here are the four most compelling pieces of evidence for the theory that a hydra is coming to Hawkins within the next few episodes of Stranger Things:

1) This prophetic DnD game

The thessalhydra in Dungeons and Dragons stranger things hydra

The thessalhydra in Dungeons and Dragons
(Image via Netflix)

Several of the Dungeons & Dragons games in Stranger Things have already foreshadowed future events. One monster from a DnD game is yet to pop up in Hawkins, though. Viewers reckon this villain will finally make its appearance in season five.

In the final episode of season one, the kids play a DnD campaign with a thessalhydra monster.

Lucas and Dustin advise Will to “fireball the son of the b*tch”. Will uses magic to defeat the hydra. Lucas’s character cuts off all its remaining heads, Dustin collects them, and everyone gets medals.

Now Will actually has powers, and it seems likely he will have a key role in the show’s finale, viewers reckon it’s even more plausible that this Dnd game will happen in real life. Maybe a hydra will appear, and Will could “fireball the son of the b*tch”.

2) Will’s painting

Remember the cute painting that Will laboured over for Mike in season four? It shows fantasy versions of Dustin, Lucas, Mike and Will fighting a multi-headed dragon. Maybe this scene is a preview of things to come.

stranger things hydra theory will painting dragon

I hope the hydra does appear, because this dragon-y thing sure is cute
(Image via Netflix)

3) Nancy’s vision

Vecna gave Nancy a nightmarish vision in season four. She saw Hawkins being split by a giant gate, a “creature with a gaping mouth” leading an army of monsters, and her family dying. Lots of this has already happened. The giant gate cracked open Hawkins at the end of season four. Holly, Ted and Karen have not had a great time so far in season five. So, maybe that part about a “creature with a gaping mouth” will also happen in season five. Nancy didn’t recognise this being as Vecna or a Demogorgon. It seems to be a different monster who we haven’t seen on-screen yet – such as the hydra.

4) This very niche poster

Er, this may be a reach, even for hardcore Stranger Things fans. But a poster shown in the season five episode Chapter One: The Crawl sure does look a bit like a hydra.

stranger things season five hydra theory reptile poster

The poster in question
(Image via Netflix)

Maybe the crew knew what was to come, and thought this would be a fun way to tease it?

Featured image via Netflix.

