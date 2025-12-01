The Stranger Things creators confirm the ‘door theory’, and change everything about Vecna

3 hours ago

The creators of Stranger Things just confirmed fans’ “door theory”, and this changes everything we thought about Vecna. I’m shook.

Okay, so remember the very first episode of Stranger Things, in which Will Byers disappeared? He gets spooked, and hides in his house. As he tries to phone for help, a mysterious figure looms over the front door. He hears a growl, then the door seems to unlock itself. Will bolts for the shed, where he is kidnapped.

For years, Stranger Things viewers assumed that the Demogorgon used telekenesis (moving objects with your mind) to open the door, so it could abduct Will to the Upside Down. Ahead of Stranger Things season five premiering on Netflix, the Duffer brothers dropped the lore that the Demogorgon couldn’t open the door. Ross told Digital Spy: “The lock gets opened telepathically. The demogorgons aren’t telepathic. I’ll say that much. People have noticed that.”

Stranger Things viewers spent several weeks arguing over who else could have opened the door. Some were convinced El was hiding in the garden, and had been keeping this secret from everything for years. Others thought it could be Vecna, or Kali (aka Eight).

The Duffer brothers have now officially revealed the answer to the “door theory”. In an interview with Pay or Wait, they confirmed the theory that Vecna used telekinesis to unlock Will’s door in the first episode of Stranger Things.

This is huge, because it proves that Vecna either orchestrated (or, at the very least, assisted with) the Demogorgon kidnapping Will. He was actually causing chaos in Hawkins several years before he began targeting high schoolers in season four, and he came onto the heroes’ radar. Does this mean that Vecna has been masterminding everything since season one? Or that the Mind Flayer was manipulating Vecna way earlier than we thought? Hopefully, the next batch of episodes will have more answers.

