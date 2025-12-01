The Tab
wicked for good fiyero ending

Sorry gals, Fiyero’s ending is way nastier in the Wicked books than in Wicked: For Good

He doesn’t live happily ever after with Elphaba or Glinda

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Wicked: For Good was already pretty sad. I hate to be the one to break it to you, but Fiyero’s ending is way nastier in the Wicked books then in the films. Sorry.

So, in Gregory Maguire’s novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, Fiyero doesn’t ride off into the sunset with Elphaba. He doesn’t end up with Glinda, either. Elphaba doesn’t even use the Grimmerie to transform him into a scarecrow. It’s all way sadder.

In the book, Fiyero actually goes through with an arranged marriage to a princess called Sarima. They have three kids together. Five years after Elphaba rebels against the Wizard, she encounters Fiyero again, and they have an affair.

wicked for good elphaba and fiyero

The whole five minutes of happiness that Fiyero and Elphaba get
(Image via Universal Pictures)

I’m afraid Fiyero meets a grisly end. Fiyero hides in a warehouse in a sketchy area, then is violently killed. The book says: “There was evidence of a struggle and massive quantities of blood, so thick in places it was still tacky. The body had been removed, and it was never recovered.”

Fiyero’s widow Sarima thinks he was having an affair with Glinda, and believes Glinda’s husband has him killed. Elphaba eventually susses out that wizard sent his secret police to kill Fiyero, as a way to get at her.

wicked for good glinda fiyero

Yup, in the book Glinda marries a rich old man for the social connections
(Image via Universal Pictures)

Most Read

Jonathan Bailey reveals tragic reason Fiyero picks Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, that was cut

Love Is Blind Nick sexuality

Exclusive: Love Is Blind’s Nick addresses his sexuality for first time after those comments

Ethan Slater

Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

Things get even darker. Elphaba is so sad about Fiyero dying that she falls into a sort of coma for a year, and doesn’t notice having a baby. Yup, the books are this strange.

Later on, Elphaba convinces herself that Dorothy’s scarecrow friend is Fiyero in disguise. She says: “Fiyero didn’t die… He was imprisoned, and he has escaped. He is coming home to Kiamo Ko, he is coming home to me, and he is disguised as a scarecrow because he doesn’t yet know what he will find.” It’s a bit unclear to what extent this is based on evidence, and to what extent this is Elphaba’s way of processing her grief. It says in the book: “Nothing had yet suggested to her that the Scarecrow wasn’t a man in disguise. She would not need forgiveness if Fiyero had not died!”

She eventually sends a swarm of magic bees to pull away the straw, and supposedly reveal the Scarecrow is Fiyero in a costume. This doesn’t go to plan. “There was nothing but straw and air inside the Scarecrow’s clothes. No hidden lover returning, no last hope of salvation.”

wicked for good fiyero jonathan bailey

Sadly, Elphaba did not find Jonathan Bailey’s face
(Image via Universal Pictures)

An icicle kills one of Fiyero and Sarima’s kids, then the Wizard kills another child and Sarima. The third one lives to cause chaos in later books, then falls of a cliff. This family do not have much luck.

As Elphaba grows more paranoid, she starts believing that even if the Scarecrow isn’t Fiyero in disguise, it magically contains the spirit of Fiyero. The book ends without a clear explanation. So, it’s up to the reader to decide whether the Scarecrow actually is Fiyero, or whether Elphaba has lost her grip on reality. I did warn you Fiyero’s ending was way sadder than in Wicked: For Good x

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by Universal Pictures.

More on: Book Film Wicked
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Wicked For Good problematic ending

Why the Wicked: For Good ending is getting called out for being extremely problematic

wicked for good elphaba and glinda

Elphaba and Glinda’s heartbreaking final reunion wasn’t included in Wicked: For Good

wicked elphaba fiyero as long as you're mine scene

The reason Elphaba and Fiyero’s scene in Wicked: For Good wasn’t as spicy as the musical

Latest

Police statement after Bristol uni student fatally stabbed, as suspects released on bail

Francesca Eke

Vijay Kumar Sheoran died in hospital after the attack last week

im a celeb 2025 university

This is where the I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates went to uni, and exactly what they studied

Becky Devonshire-Pay

You’d never guess what Vogue Williams studied

Five activities to do with your flatmates that won’t break the bank

Erin Malik

Thinking of what to do is practically its own event at this point

KCL allegedly reports suspended student to Home Office, resulting in visa cancellation

Leticia Alvarez

Usama Ghanem may be deported back to his home country, Egypt, where his family previously faced persecution

Stranger Things Will Byers eye theory

Don’t panic, but Stranger Things is foreshadowing something awful happening to Will Byers’ eye

Harrison Brocklehurst

You won’t believe the amount of foreshadowing… prepare for this to happen

The surprising cast member who got paid the LEAST for Stranger Things season five

Hebe Hancock

I’m shocked it’s so different

wicked for good fiyero ending

Sorry gals, Fiyero’s ending is way nastier in the Wicked books than in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

He doesn’t live happily ever after with Elphaba or Glinda

This phrase was originally banned from Wicked: For Good, but one scene changed everything

Ellissa Bain

Now it’s said in the film on one special occasion

Wicked For Good problematic ending

Why the Wicked: For Good ending is getting called out for being extremely problematic

Harrison Brocklehurst

It sends out the worst message

Greater Manchester Police arrest additional suspect at airport after synagogue attack

Jessica Owen

This is the seventh arrest related to the October attack

Police statement after Bristol uni student fatally stabbed, as suspects released on bail

Francesca Eke

Vijay Kumar Sheoran died in hospital after the attack last week

im a celeb 2025 university

This is where the I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates went to uni, and exactly what they studied

Becky Devonshire-Pay

You’d never guess what Vogue Williams studied

Five activities to do with your flatmates that won’t break the bank

Erin Malik

Thinking of what to do is practically its own event at this point

KCL allegedly reports suspended student to Home Office, resulting in visa cancellation

Leticia Alvarez

Usama Ghanem may be deported back to his home country, Egypt, where his family previously faced persecution

Stranger Things Will Byers eye theory

Don’t panic, but Stranger Things is foreshadowing something awful happening to Will Byers’ eye

Harrison Brocklehurst

You won’t believe the amount of foreshadowing… prepare for this to happen

The surprising cast member who got paid the LEAST for Stranger Things season five

Hebe Hancock

I’m shocked it’s so different

wicked for good fiyero ending

Sorry gals, Fiyero’s ending is way nastier in the Wicked books than in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

He doesn’t live happily ever after with Elphaba or Glinda

This phrase was originally banned from Wicked: For Good, but one scene changed everything

Ellissa Bain

Now it’s said in the film on one special occasion

Wicked For Good problematic ending

Why the Wicked: For Good ending is getting called out for being extremely problematic

Harrison Brocklehurst

It sends out the worst message

Greater Manchester Police arrest additional suspect at airport after synagogue attack

Jessica Owen

This is the seventh arrest related to the October attack