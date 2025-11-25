The Tab
wicked elphaba fiyero as long as you're mine scene

The reason Elphaba and Fiyero’s scene in Wicked: For Good wasn’t as spicy as the musical

Lots of it was Jonathan Bailey’s idea?!

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

People are pretty divided over Elphaba and Fiyero’s romance scene in Wicked: For Good. While some cinemagoers are obsessing over Elphaba’s sex cardigan, others are unimpressed that this moment wasn’t as spicy as it is in the musical. In the stage show, Elphaba and Fiyero usually kiss numerous times. Then they kneel down and sing As Long As You’re Mine while holding (and excessively touching) each other. In the film, Elphaba and Glinda wander about the woods for most of the song. Like, she sings the line “kiss me too fiercely” while nowhere near Fiyero.

Thankfully, the director Jon M Chu has explained the actual reason why Elphaba and Fiyero’s romance scene isn’t as spicy in the Wicked: For Good film as it is in the musical.

When Jon M Chu was planning out the As Long As You’re Mine scene, he worried that Wicked: For Good wasn’t “the type of movie where you just sit there and stare at each other and sing.” He explained to Entertainment Weekly: “I was like, ‘There’s nothing happening. Passion can only happen… We need a scene where they go out on a date or something. How do they know each other?'”

elphaba and fiyero scene wicked for good as long as you're mine

The scene that will spawn 1,000 TikTok edits to mediocre Taylor Swift songs
(Credit: Universal Pictures)

Apparently, he and Jonathan Bailey (the actor who slays as Fiyero) had some DMCs about what Fiyero finds so beautiful about Elphaba. They decided Fiyero would “look at her at nest and see how beautiful of a place she made”, and really appreciate that about her. Chu explained: “That’s something Cynthia brought to this character that none of us were thinking: dignity. She’s like, ‘I would have a home, I would make it smell nice. I would put my hair up.'”

Jon M Chu continued: “And what if we got to the point where then he looked at her and looked at even the propaganda that paints her as ugly and evil, and can’t believe that she still loves and knows herself? He cannot do that. It’s not about him being in love with her, it’s about him respecting her at a level that he cannot be alive in the way she’s alive.”

wicked for good elphaba house nest whatever

She does slay the interior design
(Credit: Universal Pictures)

He reckons that when Elphaba and Fiyero finally do kneel down an hold each other like in the musical, the moment has more impact, because there has been more build-up . “To me, that is earning the moment. That makes it more intimate and sensual, not sexual. And I think that’s when you fall for their love. That to me is more sexy than anything else.”

By the way, he also revealed that Jonathan Bailey also improvised the moment when Fiyero takes off Elphaba’s cloak. “He was like, ‘I want to take off her cape so she can feel what it feels like to let go.’ And this moment was way longer than what they did in the film. I mean, it was f***king 20 minutes. They just stared at each other.” Love that.

Featured images via Universal Pictures

Here are the five things you should never do as a King’s student

Ananya Devgan

Because every KCL student deserves to suffer slightly less than the ones before them

After a storm evacuated the I’m A Celeb camp, here’s what the jungle roof actually covers

Hebe Hancock

Apparently they still get soaked

university of cambridge uk unis most income make most money

The 30 UK universities that make the most money, ranked by their eye-watering incomes

Claudia Cox

I did not expect the Uni of Hertfordshire to be up there?!

U1 bus pass not to be included in accomodation rent from next year

Phoebe Belle

The news comes as university face mounting financial pressures

How to do the Leeds Christmas Markets like a student

Erin Andrew

Festive season has hit Leeds as the Christmas markets returned on 21st November. Here’s your student guide of do’s and don’ts.

King’s College London officially ranks as 16th in the world for 2026 sustainability

Tatiana Aguiar Nunes

UCL placed 12 spots higher than King’s

woman dog killed crash

‘Dangerous’ speeding driver jailed after killing Cardiff student and her dog

Francesca Eke

Lucy Atkins has been described as ‘a force of nature who touched all she knew or met’

Imperial College London staff strike over ongoing pay dispute

Lucy Evanson

The University and College Union (UCU) has confirmed staff will be striking for at least four days

Why a Campbell’s Soup exec is being sued, after an explosive secret recording leaked

Hebe Hancock

His comments have gone viral

Student had sinister plea during rearrest, 11 years after stabbing friend 19 times for Slender Man

Kieran Galpin

Morgan Geyser was briefly on the run over the weekend

