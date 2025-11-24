Woah, does Glinda know who the Scarecrow and Tin Man really are? The Wicked director explains

8 hours ago

If you’re still confusified about whether Glinda knows who the Scarecrow and the Tin Man are in Wicked: For Good, then I have good news. The director of the Wicked films has kindly explained it all for us.

Remember the scene in Wicked: For Good when Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion set off from the Emerald City to kill Elphaba, and Glinda watched from the balcony? She hears Boq aka the Tin Man sing that he’s made of metal thanks to Elphaba, and he’ll be “heartless” killing her. They make eye contact for a moment, but don’t say anything. The director Jon M Chu reckons that Glinda does recognise that Boq is the Tin Man in this moment.

“In my mind, she knows it’s Boq,” he told Entertainment Weekly, “I think she recognises. She sees it in his eyes. I think there’s also something she knows inherently and it makes her ask herself, ‘What has become of this world that I knew?'”

Jon M Chu also says Boq does notice Glinda watching him. “That moment he looks back up to her and then turns away – that is him saying he doesn’t need her anymore, because he has a new family of hate that’s stronger than love for him.”

Wow, I had no idea that moment was so deep. I just assumed Ariana Grande was ogling at how much sparkly foundation Ethan Slater was wearing.

His comments also explain whether Glinda could have known whether the Scarecrow was her ex-fiancé Fiyero. Apparently, Elphaba only clocked that Fiyero was alive and had become the Scarecrow because Fiyero wrote a note and stuck it to the clothes which Chistery (the main monkey) brought Elphaba.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

We just didn’t see a close-up shot of the note, because that would have killed the suspense (well, for anyone out there who had no knowledge of the musical, anyway). Jon M Chu told Entertainment Weekly: “We need, as an audience, to believe in the story that’s being told.”

So, only Elphaba and Chistery knew Fiyero had become the Scarecrow. Glinda didn’t. According to Cynthia Erivo, Glinda also doesn’t know that Fiyero helped fake Elphaba’s death, and they ran off into the desert together. Urgh, that’s just so sad.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.