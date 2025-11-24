The Tab

Wait, does Glinda know Elphaba is alive in Wicked: For Good? Cynthia Erivo has the answer

It’s so sad

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Wicked: For Good finally released this weekend and after watching the second instalment of the musical, everyone is wondering if Glinda knows that Elphaba is actually alive. Here’s the answer.

At the end of the film, Glinda tragically watches Elphaba get melted to death by Dorothy. She’s seen crying behind a door because she knows it’s the last time she’ll ever see her friend again. However, it’s then revealed that Elphaba faked her death. She used magic to hide under a trap door and then ran away with Fiyero, but does Glinda know her bestie’s real fate?

So, does Glinda know Elphaba is alive in Wicked: For Good?

Well, it’s open to interpretation, but Cynthia Erivo says she doesn’t. Speaking to Today, the actress said: “I think she’s aware that Elphaba has something to do with it [the Grimmerie opening], but I don’t think she’s aware that Elphaba’s alive.”

People think Glinda has an inkling Elphaba might still be alive, and sees the Grimmerie opening as a signal from her, but she doesn’t know for sure. She has hope that her best friend isn’t really dead, but deep down knows she doesn’t want to be found and respects her choice.

Analysing the ending further, Cynthia Erivo added: “I think Elphaba’s powers exist independent of the Grimmerie, and because she has certain powers, she’s able to read the Grimmerie. It’s like she and Grimmerie have an intrinsic relationship, and so the Grimmerie answers to her.

“But her leaving it behind and trusting it to Glinda essentially tells the Grimmerie, ‘You’re in new hands, trust this person’. She has visions, so I think she can see what happens, and she can feel it. And it opening means to her that, one, Glinda’s made the right decision, and two, the Grimmerie trusts Glinda now, so everything’s going to be fine.”

