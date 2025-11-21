The Tab
wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

I did not expect it to get this deep

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

In the ending of Wicked: For Good, Glinda suddenly does some magic. This is super moving, but doesn’t get a proper explanation in the moment. Plus, it never happened in the musical. If you’re feeling lost after Wicked: For Good, then here are the actual reasons why Glinda has magic powers all of a sudden.

A deleted scene explains why Glinda couldn’t do magic before

A deleted clip from the first Wicked film actually explains why Glinda couldn’t pick up magic as quickly as she wanted. In the clip called “Elphaba’s Promise”, Glinda and Elphaba are studying in Madam Morrible’s office in Shiz. Glinda fails to make a coin float. She moans, “I didn’t expect magic to be so hard.”

Elphaba responds: “Maybe it’s harder for you to make magic because things have been kind of easy for you, so you don’t need it.”

The crucial deleted scene from Wicked about glinda doing magic(Credit: Universal Pictures)

The crucial deleted scene from Wicked
(Credit: Universal Pictures)

This conversation really helps all the magic in Wicked to make sense. If you think about it, Elphaba performs the most magic when she needs it to deal with an issue she really cares about. She enchanted everyone at Shiz when she was angry about the way Nessarose and the lion cub were being treated. She managed to fly when she was desperate to escape the wizard.

We also gathered in the first film that Elphaba’s power was stronger when she was angrier. Glinda’s privileged life has been way “easier” than Elphaba’s, so she lacks that raging sense of injustice.

Glinda has changed for good by the ending

Most Read

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

selling sunset cast chrishell definitely not in season ten then chelsea and emma who maybe would be in a season 10

Confirmed: Every Selling Sunset agent who definitely will or won’t return for a season 10

From most to least: How many houses each Selling The OC agent has *actually* sold

At the end of Wicked: For Good, Glinda is no longer trying to do spells for the vibes and clout. She actually “needs” to decode the Grimmerie so she can improve Oz. This explains why the Grimmerie now opens up for Glinda.

glinda wicked for good bubble

I’m manifesting she can make her own bubbles from now on
(Credit: Universal Pictures)

Plus, things have definitely stopped being “kind of easy” for Glinda. She’s experienced actual hardship. Glinda has way, way more anger about the state of the world than she did at Shiz University. These stronger emotions boost her ability, like they did for Elphaba.

So, there you go. There is a proper reason why Glinda can suddenly do magic at the ending of Wicked: For Good. I’m sure it doesn’t just happen because Ariana Grande wanted a magic wand x

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Ariana Grande Film Wicked
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

The three major reasons why Wicked: For Good has got such worse reviews than the first film

dorothy wicked for good actor bethany weaver

Dorothy in Wicked: For Good is revealed as a really random actor – but there’s a deep reason

Latest

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming