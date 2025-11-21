The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

30 mins ago

In the ending of Wicked: For Good, Glinda suddenly does some magic. This is super moving, but doesn’t get a proper explanation in the moment. Plus, it never happened in the musical. If you’re feeling lost after Wicked: For Good, then here are the actual reasons why Glinda has magic powers all of a sudden.

A deleted scene explains why Glinda couldn’t do magic before

A deleted clip from the first Wicked film actually explains why Glinda couldn’t pick up magic as quickly as she wanted. In the clip called “Elphaba’s Promise”, Glinda and Elphaba are studying in Madam Morrible’s office in Shiz. Glinda fails to make a coin float. She moans, “I didn’t expect magic to be so hard.”

Elphaba responds: “Maybe it’s harder for you to make magic because things have been kind of easy for you, so you don’t need it.”

This conversation really helps all the magic in Wicked to make sense. If you think about it, Elphaba performs the most magic when she needs it to deal with an issue she really cares about. She enchanted everyone at Shiz when she was angry about the way Nessarose and the lion cub were being treated. She managed to fly when she was desperate to escape the wizard.

We also gathered in the first film that Elphaba’s power was stronger when she was angrier. Glinda’s privileged life has been way “easier” than Elphaba’s, so she lacks that raging sense of injustice.

Glinda has changed for good by the ending

At the end of Wicked: For Good, Glinda is no longer trying to do spells for the vibes and clout. She actually “needs” to decode the Grimmerie so she can improve Oz. This explains why the Grimmerie now opens up for Glinda.

Plus, things have definitely stopped being “kind of easy” for Glinda. She’s experienced actual hardship. Glinda has way, way more anger about the state of the world than she did at Shiz University. These stronger emotions boost her ability, like they did for Elphaba.

So, there you go. There is a proper reason why Glinda can suddenly do magic at the ending of Wicked: For Good. I’m sure it doesn’t just happen because Ariana Grande wanted a magic wand x

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.