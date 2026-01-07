The Tab
TikToker’s famous ex-husband is suing her over these filthy comments about his junk

They actually split up because it was seriously affecting their bedroom activities

Kieran Galpin | News

Haley Kalil, known online as Haleyybaylee, has responded to her ex-husband’s lawsuit, which came as a result of x-rated comments she made about Matt’s business.

Haleyybaylee married NFL offensive tackle Matt Kalil back in 2015, and they remained together for a number of years before separating in 2022. The TikTok influencer and model, who has become a staple of Hollywood’s red carpets over the last few years, cited “irreconcilable differences” when she filed for divorce. We learned what those differences were in November, and it has now sparked a lawsuit.

JLN Photography/Shutterstock

Credit: JLN Photography/Shutterstock

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Matt claimed that he was subjected to “unwanted attention and invasive commentary from the public.” He also argued that his family, “have been forced to endure the ongoing public circulation of these degrading and deeply personal statements.”

Pictures referencing the moment are plentiful on Twitter, which Matt said caused an influx of “increasingly frequent, disturbing,” messages that become “alarming in nature over time.” The former athlete said it ruined his retirement from football, while Haley was able to “financially benefit from this surge in traffic.”

In response, Haley Kalil said she was “genuinely shocked and incredibly hurt” by the lawsuit, telling TMZ: “Litigation is a harrowing and emotionally draining experience, and I am heartbroken that he is choosing to subject us and our families to this ordeal.”

Right, so what did Haley Kalil actually say about Matt’s manhood?

The lawsuit-worthy comments were made back in November when Haley Kalil spoke with Marlon Garcia on a Twitch stream. She spoke about her “good” marriage to Matt, but refused to reveal the x-rated reason for the split. Marlon pushed, so Haley wrote it on her phone. He was shook as Haley popped her arm and table and exclaimed: “Dead ass, for our whole marriage, dead ass!”

“But I was going to try it all: therapist, doctors. Not even lying. Looked up lipo-type sh*t. That’s why it’s kinda funny. It’s like my life is a comedy, and it kinda writes itself,” she said.

People weren’t left wondering for long, because she soon revealed that his manhood was “two coke cans, maybe even a third.” It often left her in “tears” after intercourse, the influencer claimed.

Despite the filthy comments, she spent most of the interview talking about what a great guy he is. Unfortunately, none of those moments went viral.

While there are definitely worse things you could say about your ex-husband’s manhood, Matt is now seeking a jury trial and damages “on all causes asserted in the complaint.” The amount exceeds $75,000.

Featured image credit: JLN Photography/Shutterstock and Haleyybaylee/TikTok

