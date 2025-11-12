TikToker ordered to pay £1.3 million for home-wrecking after marrying her manager

3 hours ago

TikToker Brenay Kennard is being sued for £1.3 million in damages after she was accused of breaking up a marriage to be with her current husband and former manager.

Brenay has over three million followers on TikTok and Instagram, and mostly posts lifestyle content about her life in North Carolina. She started a relationship with Tim Montague, her previous social media manager. When Tim and Brenay first got together, he was married to a woman called Akira.

According to Timothy, they had separated in 2021 and were living “like roommates”. But now, Akira has sued Brenay for “alienation of affection” and “criminal conversation”. The influencer has been ordered by a North Carolina court to pay £1.3 million in damages to her husband’s ex-wife. Akira claims Brenay “flaunted” their relationship all over social media, which caused emotional damage.

The whole saga has caused a messy fallout on TikTok as people pick sides and argue over who is in the wrong, and whether the punishment matches the crime.

“The truth will always be the truth, and it’s easy to believe the lies, especially when playing the victim card,” said Brenay in a statement to People. “[Akira] may have won the battle but not the war. God will have the final say.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brenay kennard (@lifeofbrenay)

Timothy said: “It’s easy to make someone out to be the villain when you don’t want to face the truth or take accountability. The marriage was NOT full of genuine love. All parties involved know that. God will get the glory.”

Robonetta Jones, Akira’s lawyer, added: “The evidence presented in this case overwhelmingly supported my client’s stance that Brenay Kennard not only alienated the affections of Akira’s husband but also inflicted emotional injury on his children as well. Akira, her family and I would like to thank all those who have supported her on this journey.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram