The Tab

TikToker ordered to pay £1.3 million for home-wrecking after marrying her manager

It’s just as messy as it sounds

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News

TikToker Brenay Kennard is being sued for £1.3 million in damages after she was accused of breaking up a marriage to be with her current husband and former manager.

Brenay has over three million followers on TikTok and Instagram, and mostly posts lifestyle content about her life in North Carolina. She started a relationship with Tim Montague, her previous social media manager. When Tim and Brenay first got together, he was married to a woman called Akira.

According to Timothy, they had separated in 2021 and were living “like roommates”. But now, Akira has sued Brenay for “alienation of affection” and “criminal conversation”. The influencer has been ordered by a North Carolina court to pay £1.3 million in damages to her husband’s ex-wife. Akira claims Brenay “flaunted” their relationship all over social media, which caused emotional damage.

The whole saga has caused a messy fallout on TikTok as people pick sides and argue over who is in the wrong, and whether the punishment matches the crime.

“The truth will always be the truth, and it’s easy to believe the lies, especially when playing the victim card,” said Brenay in a statement to People. “[Akira] may have won the battle but not the war. God will have the final say.”

Timothy said: “It’s easy to make someone out to be the villain when you don’t want to face the truth or take accountability. The marriage was NOT full of genuine love. All parties involved know that. God will get the glory.”

Robonetta Jones, Akira’s lawyer, added: “The evidence presented in this case overwhelmingly supported my client’s stance that Brenay Kennard not only alienated the affections of Akira’s husband but also inflicted emotional injury on his children as well. Akira, her family and I would like to thank all those who have supported her on this journey.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image via Instagram

More on: TikTok Trends US Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Celebrities met dating apps

Who knew? These are all the vibey celebrities who actually met on dating apps

Here’s exactly how to do that adorable AI puppy trend where you’re surrounded by dogs

Chappell Roan

‘Chappell’s coming’: Event planner issues stark warning as Chappell Roan joins red carpet

Latest

Edinburgh police give update a year after a ‘severed head’ was found on Cowgate

Hugo Donnelly

Michael Leneghan died last year after being struck by a bus on Cowgate

Reality TV is so conservative now and it’s ruining all my favourite shows

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I blame Trump

selling the oc cast qho quit last season

Why so many Selling The OC cast quit last season, and what they’re up to now instead

Claudia Cox

Some of these excuses are extra flimsy

Pluribus zombie apocalypse

Pluribus creator Vince Gilligan explains how the show is lowkey a zombie apocalypse drama

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘The difference is, these people aren’t zombies’

The director of Netflix’s Frankenstein reveals why the ending is so different to the book

Hebe Hancock

It’s a huge change

A look at Steven aka Player 183’s poker career and life after Squid Game: The Challenge

Ellissa Bain

Everyone wants him to be eliminated

‘Absolutely disgraceful’: New Nottingham student accommodation approved despite objections

Aman Kaur

Local residents view the plans as ‘hanging the community out to dry’

Guys, the ‘You Left’ TikTok song isn’t new – here’s where it originally came from

Francesca Eke

I LEFT MY HOME

Cowgate taped off as police respond to items ‘thrown’ onto street

Jamie Calder

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene

This behind the scenes MAFS UK 2025 clip proves how staged the show actually is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so overproduced

Edinburgh police give update a year after a ‘severed head’ was found on Cowgate

Hugo Donnelly

Michael Leneghan died last year after being struck by a bus on Cowgate

Reality TV is so conservative now and it’s ruining all my favourite shows

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I blame Trump

selling the oc cast qho quit last season

Why so many Selling The OC cast quit last season, and what they’re up to now instead

Claudia Cox

Some of these excuses are extra flimsy

Pluribus zombie apocalypse

Pluribus creator Vince Gilligan explains how the show is lowkey a zombie apocalypse drama

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘The difference is, these people aren’t zombies’

The director of Netflix’s Frankenstein reveals why the ending is so different to the book

Hebe Hancock

It’s a huge change

A look at Steven aka Player 183’s poker career and life after Squid Game: The Challenge

Ellissa Bain

Everyone wants him to be eliminated

‘Absolutely disgraceful’: New Nottingham student accommodation approved despite objections

Aman Kaur

Local residents view the plans as ‘hanging the community out to dry’

Guys, the ‘You Left’ TikTok song isn’t new – here’s where it originally came from

Francesca Eke

I LEFT MY HOME

Cowgate taped off as police respond to items ‘thrown’ onto street

Jamie Calder

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene

This behind the scenes MAFS UK 2025 clip proves how staged the show actually is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so overproduced