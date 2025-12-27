The Tab

Meet the acclaimed Leeds wedding photographer making moments unforgettable

He was named the best Yorkshire and North East Wedding Photographer of the year

Aliza-Kayan Ahmed | News

Leeds Arts University graduate, 29-year-old Hamish Irvine is a wedding photographer who owns his own business in Chapel Allerton.

Irvine shot his first wedding at 16 years of age and has continued to photograph weddings across Leeds.

This year he was named the best Yorkshire and Northeast photographer beating 22 other photographers.

He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “the award means everything.”

“I’m so grateful to the wedding couples who nominated me. The connection with my couples is what I love most, and reflecting that connection in their photographs.

“Every wedding is different. The most magical thing about my job is about getting to know a couple, adapting your style for them and telling them their story through your eye.

“Getting to know people is the biggest part for me, the different ways people express love, different cultures, people from different backgrounds.

“Taking the time to know people to their core is what helps create the best wedding photographs,” he added.

Damian Bailey, founder of The Wedding Industry Awards, said: “These are the most rigorous, respected and coveted awards in the wedding industry.”

He is now eligible for a place at the 2026 wedding industry awards national final, hosted in Liverpool which takes place in January.

All images via Hamish Irvine

Aliza-Kayan Ahmed | News
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Seven activities in Leeds that are even harder than completing your summatives

2025 Leeds student replay

Right, here’s exactly how to do the 2025 Leeds Christmas Markets like a student

Latest

Meet the acclaimed Leeds wedding photographer making moments unforgettable

Aliza-Kayan Ahmed

He was named the best Yorkshire and North East Wedding Photographer of the year

How to reinvent yourself as a Bristol student in 2026

Jemima Kenley

Exam season destroyed us all, so here are some resolutions to bring you back to life

It’s time to lock in: Here are the 10 best hidden study spots in Exeter

Emily Thackeray

In preparation for term two

Stranger Things cast FINALLY agrees how old their characters are meant to be in season five

Francesca Eke

Erm, Millie said she thought Eleven was 21?!

Matt Barr

Man with world’s biggest p*nis suffered a serious injury as a result of his absolute whopper

Ellie Ring

It’s a behemoth

Tylor Chase

Tylor Chase opened up about his struggles in resurfaced video ten years before homelessness

Ellie Ring

‘Perhaps I am doomed’

Tylor Chase

Tylor Chase’s dad breaks silence on his son and reveals the real reason he’s homeless

Ellie Ring

This is absolutely heartbreaking

Michael Philips

Man with world’s smallest p*nis reveals mortifying way he discovered it was abnormally tiny

Ellie Ring

I’d never recover from this

‘There’s a shark in the water!’: Mystery as shark appears to swim down River Ouse in York

Frances Halewood

Is it a log, is it the Loch Ness monster, is it a shark?

Here’s how Exeter students spend the Christmas holidays based on their degree

Manaswini Chitre

Trust me, all the stereotypes are true

Meet the acclaimed Leeds wedding photographer making moments unforgettable

Aliza-Kayan Ahmed

He was named the best Yorkshire and North East Wedding Photographer of the year

How to reinvent yourself as a Bristol student in 2026

Jemima Kenley

Exam season destroyed us all, so here are some resolutions to bring you back to life

It’s time to lock in: Here are the 10 best hidden study spots in Exeter

Emily Thackeray

In preparation for term two

Stranger Things cast FINALLY agrees how old their characters are meant to be in season five

Francesca Eke

Erm, Millie said she thought Eleven was 21?!

Matt Barr

Man with world’s biggest p*nis suffered a serious injury as a result of his absolute whopper

Ellie Ring

It’s a behemoth

Tylor Chase

Tylor Chase opened up about his struggles in resurfaced video ten years before homelessness

Ellie Ring

‘Perhaps I am doomed’

Tylor Chase

Tylor Chase’s dad breaks silence on his son and reveals the real reason he’s homeless

Ellie Ring

This is absolutely heartbreaking

Michael Philips

Man with world’s smallest p*nis reveals mortifying way he discovered it was abnormally tiny

Ellie Ring

I’d never recover from this

‘There’s a shark in the water!’: Mystery as shark appears to swim down River Ouse in York

Frances Halewood

Is it a log, is it the Loch Ness monster, is it a shark?

Here’s how Exeter students spend the Christmas holidays based on their degree

Manaswini Chitre

Trust me, all the stereotypes are true