Meet the acclaimed Leeds wedding photographer making moments unforgettable

13 hours ago

Leeds Arts University graduate, 29-year-old Hamish Irvine is a wedding photographer who owns his own business in Chapel Allerton.

Irvine shot his first wedding at 16 years of age and has continued to photograph weddings across Leeds.

This year he was named the best Yorkshire and Northeast photographer beating 22 other photographers.

He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “the award means everything.”

“I’m so grateful to the wedding couples who nominated me. The connection with my couples is what I love most, and reflecting that connection in their photographs.

“Every wedding is different. The most magical thing about my job is about getting to know a couple, adapting your style for them and telling them their story through your eye.

“Getting to know people is the biggest part for me, the different ways people express love, different cultures, people from different backgrounds.

“Taking the time to know people to their core is what helps create the best wedding photographs,” he added.

Damian Bailey, founder of The Wedding Industry Awards, said: “These are the most rigorous, respected and coveted awards in the wedding industry.”

He is now eligible for a place at the 2026 wedding industry awards national final, hosted in Liverpool which takes place in January.

All images via Hamish Irvine