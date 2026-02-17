The Tab

TP anyone? Exeter’s nightlife has been named one of the best for students in 2026

Unsurprisingly, we didn’t rank highly in drink affordability

Lauren Adams | News

Exeter’s nightlife has been named 12th best in the UK in a new ranking of the hottest student nightlife hotspots for 2026.

The research, conducted by experts at the University of Melbourne Online, looked at 55 university cities and towns across the country.

Rankings were based on four criteria, including affordability, places to go, “The Vibe Check” (each 30 per cent), and safety (10 per cent).

Each location was scored using data from 12 different sources, such as Google Trends, TripAdvisor, TikTok, HESA, and Numbeo. Exeter saw an overall score of 37.38.

The city saw a mixed outcome in the affordability category. It ranked well in its late-night food, being the second cheapest in the country at an average of £6.50.

However, it didn’t perform as well in drink affordability. Pints were averaged at £5.50, ranking Exeter 42nd, whereas cocktails were comparatively pricey at £12, the most expensive in the study, placing 55th. Taxi services were also ranked at 31st, averaging at £1.60.

Exeter performed the best when it came to nightlife venues and student presence, ranking 10th in the study for the number of bars and pubs per 10,000 residents, and 10th for both nightclubs and live music venues.

Late-night food venues open past 11pm also ranked well at ninth place.

Additionally, Exeter placed 10th in the UK for student density, recording 2,365 students per 10,000 residents.

In terms of safety, Exeter was ranked quite high at 14th, based on data including perceptions of walking alone at night.

Social media interest was also reported to be respectable for Exeter, ranking at 13th for TikTok nightlife hashtags per 10,000 people, and placed 23rd for Google search demand for “night out in Exeter”.

Overall, the study shows that Exeter’s nightlife has a well-rounded balance. It doesn’t dominate in any one category but instead offers good infrastructure, strong student energy and affordable late-night food options that make it a great place for students after 9pm.

While cities like St Andrews, Aberystwyth, and Durham topped the national list, Exeter’s position reflects a nightlife that is vibrant, varied, and firmly on the map for students looking for a memorable night out.

Lauren Adams | News

